UCC RFC announce calender of events to celebrate 150th anniversary

UCC RFC, Munster’s oldest rugby club, has announced its plans to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a season of events in 2022-23.

The club began life as part of Queen’s College Cork when members of the medical faculty and students published its first rulebook for playing rugby in Cork in 1872 and adopted the now famous emblem of the Skull and Crossbones. Its schedule for a season of celebrations were unveiled on Tuesday night at a UCC Rugby event at the Mardyke Pavilion.