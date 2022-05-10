Two-legged Round of 16 scrapped after one season in Champions Cup

The two-legged round of 16 in the European Champions Cup looks to have been scrapped after just one season as the EPCR confirmed the provisional dates for the 2022/23 competition
Two-legged Round of 16 scrapped after one season in Champions Cup

Tournament organisers have decided not to repeat the round of 16 two-leg format in next season's Heineken Champions Cup. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 13:24
TJ Galvin

The two-legged round of 16 in the European Champions Cup looks to have been scrapped after just one season as the EPCR confirmed the provisional dates for the 2022/23 competition.

The final will take place on Saturday May 20, 2023 with the pool stage set to begin on the weekend of December 9 to 11.

It is likely that the format will follow the same as this year in which 24 clubs took part in the tournament, split into two pools of 12, although each team only played two of the other sides in their pool on a home and away basis.

The top eight teams on each side of the draw advanced to the last 16. The exact format has not been confirmed.

The Pool stages will be played across four rounds, two before Christmas and two in January.

The Round of 16 will commence after the end of the Six Nations championship with the quarter-finals and semi-finals fixed for April.

Dates for Champions Cup confirmed.

Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022 

Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022 

Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023 

Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023 

Round of 16 – 31 March/ 1/2 April 2023 

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April 2023 

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 2023 

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 20 May 2023

More in this section

How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster
Johnny Sexton celebrates Josh van der Flier’s try 14/5/2022 Leinster’s savage beauty could make them Europe’s greatest champions
Tawera Kerr-Barlow tackles Finn Russell 15/5/2022 Ronan O'Gara turning to Cork for help with Kerr-Barlow injury
<p>Jack Daly faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury. ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Jack Daly suffered ACL injury in Munster's loss to Leinster

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up