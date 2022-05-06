Two changes for Munster as Murray gets nod over Casey for Toulouse test

Conor Murray will start for Munster at scrum-half when the province meet Toulouse in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Aviva Stadium with Johann van Graan backing the more experienced man to control the contest ahead of Craig Casey’s high-tempo approach.

Casey’s form this season has turned the Munster number nine berth into one of the most hotly contested jerseys on the starting line-up but it will be the younger man’s injection of energy off the bench to which van Graan will turn after deciding Murray’s experiences is better equipped to start against the defending champions.

It is a starting line-up which shows just two changes from the XV head coach van Graan sent out for the Round of 16 second leg win against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park last month. John Hodnett’s knee injury the following week at Ulster means a start at openside flanker for Alex Kendellen in a back row also featuring captain Peter O’Mahony at blindside and Jack O’Donoghue at No.8 in the continuing absence of the injured Gavin Coombes.

The other change sees Stephen Archer start at tighthead prop as he swaps places on the bench with fellow veteran John Ryan to make his 247th Munster appearance, tying with Billy Holland for second place on the province’s all-time list of appearance makers, 21 games behind Donncha O’Callaghan. Archer’s front-row partners will be Niall Scannell at hooker and Josh Wycherley at loosehead with Dave Kilcoyne ruled out for the rest of the season following neck surgery, while Tadhg Beirne’s absence from the second row is covered once again by Fineen Wycherley alongside Jean Kleyn.

Murray partners Joey Carbery in the half-backs with an exciting backline of Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell in midfield, and an in-form back three of Simon Zebo and Keith Earls on the wings with Mike Haley at full-back and no place in the matchday squad for Ireland wing Andrew Conway, who returned to training this week following a knee injury.

Munster will revert to a bench of six forwards and two backs for their replacements having gone with a more orthodox five-three split in the United Rugby Championship win over Cardiff in Cork last Friday night. Casey and fly-half Ben Healy provide half-back cover while the extra forwards’ place goes to a potential European debutant in Kerryman Jack Daly, who made an impressive return from injury off the bench last week in the 42-21 victory against Cardiff.

Toulouse boss Ugo Mola has sprung a surprise in his front-row selection by choosing to start France loosehead prop Cyril Baille on the bench with Rodrigue Neti getting the start in a front row also containing captain Julien Marchand and Dorian Aldegheri while the powerhouse second-row partnership of the Arnold twins has been reduced to just one, Rory Arnold starting alongside the even heavier Emmanuel Meafou, a 140kg lock.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Zebo; J Carbery, C Murray; J Wycherley, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony - captain, A Kendellen, J O’Donoghue.

Replacements: D Barron, J Loughman, J Ryan, J Jenkins, T Ahern, C Casey, B Healy, J Daly.

TOULOUSE: T Ramos; D Delibes, P Fouyssac, P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont; R Neti, J Marchand - captain, D Aldegheri; Rory Arnold, E Meafou; R Elstadt, T Flament, F Cros.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, C Baille, D Ainu'u, J Tekori, S Tolofua, A Jelonch, B Germain, M Médard.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)