Toulouse win over La Rochelle reminds Munster of size of task

If anyone in the Munster camp needed a reminder of the challenge awaiting them in Dublin this weekend, Toulouse’s Top 14 victory over Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle will have delivered a timely dig in the ribs.

Yet as impressive as their 23-16 home win over league play-off rivals was in front of a passionate crowd at Le Stadium two nights ago, Munster will begin their preparations for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Aviva Stadium having ticked plenty of boxes themselves over the weekend.

There was lots to admire in the 42-21 bonus-point victory over Cardiff in Cork on Friday night as Johann van Graan rolled the dice with selection and was rewarded with a third win in a row that confirmed Munster’s place in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals with a game to spare. It also keeps alive hopes of securing a home draw when the last eight get down to brass tacks in June.

A final game of the URC regular season awaits with another trip to the Aviva on May 21 and the prospect of needing a victory over front-runners and arch nemesis Leinster to be sure of that prospect. But the weekend’s results elsewhere mean Munster will go into that match in second place, their superior points difference keeping their noses in front of the four other clubs capable of catching them.

The permutations for both runner-up spot and a top-four finish can wait awhile as attention turns back to Europe but the arrival of more temperate weather and harder, faster playing surfaces bodes well for van Graan’s men judging by their attacking performance against Cardiff.

The concession of three tries, two of them inside the first 11 minutes, against a Welsh side that has struggled of late but played with a verve of a team with nothing to lose will be a concern for a Munster defensive unit that has prided itself on its resilience this season. Yet what they did in possession on Friday was an encouraging indication of their direction of travel turning towards this season’s endgame.

In perfect conditions on a 4G surface, Munster attacked with variety, clarity and pace to score five tries, two of them from man of the match Mike Haley, whose ability to counter from deep was a hallmark of the evening’s entertainment. As was the impact from the bench in the final quarter, not least from scrum-half Craig Casey whose injection to the tempo and two tries sets up the dazzling prospect of a high-octane duel with Toulouse’s master of the art Antoine Dupont.

Friday night proved that Munster can play with width and intent, with forwards and backs interchanging comfortably and fluently with ball in hand.

From props Jeremy Loughman and John Ryan combining with slick passing in midfield midway through the first half to less experienced forwards such as replacement back-rower Jack Daly, in his first appearance since January 1, offloading out of contact to first-half try-scorer Thomas Ahern in the 80th minute, Munster were confident and adept in possession. Eager to keep ball alive to the extent they made 21 offloads, often with meaningful outcomes.

Munster’s third try on the stroke of half-time encapsulated it all, wing Calvin Nash beginning a counter-attack from deep, offloading to Haley, Conor Murray recycling to fly-half Ben Healy, whose break from halfway to inside the 22 got his side within striking distance.

O’Gara the coach would have been proud of the KBA from there as Healy later in the sequence dived to bat a Chris Farrell offload across the floor for Nash to advance to the five-metre line and it was the grounded wing’s offload to Haley that set up Ahern from the next phase to power over.

This is an upskilled squad that is continuing to build a momentum that has been gathering since the morale-sapping 34-19 defeat at home to Leinster just four weeks ago was put to bed with a two-legged European Round of 16 success over Exeter Chiefs, though head coach van Graan suggested it has been building for longer.

“I think since the Dragons and the Edinburgh game at home at the back end of February and March we’ve played some good rugby,” he said. “The Bulls and Lions, we had some good passages, the Leinster game was the one when we didn’t perform well enough and the last four weeks specifically I thought we’ve certainly improved week on week.

“We’re comfortable with the way we want to play, we can improve in all areas and we are in a good position the fact that we’ll be in the knockouts of both competitions.

“From here on in, it’s knockout rugby in terms of Europe and in the URC we’ve got one round left. Who knows what we might need to do to get a home quarter-final.”

Stiffer examinations of Munster’s qualities are coming, of that there’s no doubt, but van Graan said he was happy with the progress made to this point.

“I think we were a lot more comfortable on the ball. We’re comfortable to play on a 4G pitch, we’re comfortable to give the ball to the opposition like we did against Exeter in the second game in the second half and if you look at the last kick off that we received, we’re comfortable to keep the ball from our own goal line.

“So, definitely a lot of improvements. That also comes from continuity, the fact that we’ve been together now for three years and the fact that the international players came back after the Six Nations and they’ve been in the system again for a month. So, look, we’re in a good place on a Friday night but there’s still a long way to go in this season, but I would have taken those five points before tonight.”