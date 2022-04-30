Toulouse warm up for Munster by putting O'Gara's La Rochelle to sword

Toulouse warmed up for next weekend's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final date with Munster by putting a former Reds hero to the sword.

The French giants secured a potentially pivotal Top 14 victory over Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle Saturday night in front of a raucous home crowd.

The 23-16 win moved Toulouse above La Rochelle in the Top 14 playoff places with just two more matches to go in the regular season. The hosts, who had moved the game to the bigger-capacity Stadium de Toulouse to accommodate a swelled home support, kept O'Gara's charges scoreless in the second half, building on an interval lead of 17-16 to send a message to any watching from the Munster camp ahead of next Saturday's showdown at Lansdowne Road.

Back rower Thibaud Flament grabbed the game's stand-out score midway through the first half, galloping in from fully 30 metres to score under the posts and spoil La Rochelle's impressive start.

Meanwhile Chris Ashton tuned up for his run at the Leinster defence next weekend as he ran in a hat-trick to become the Gallagher Premiership's record try scorer as leaders Leicester handsomely beat Bristol 56-26 at Welford Road.

The former England winger surpassed Tom Varndell as the top flight's most prolific marksman and all three of his scores came inside the first 27 minutes to set up what was a mauling.

Leicester scored eight tries in total on what was a comfortable afternoon where they secured a home semi-final in the play-offs, ahead of next week's mouth-watering quarter-final against Leo Cullen's Leinster at the same venue.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the evergreen Ashton.

"We all know what a quality player he is," he said. "What's struck me most is that I played alongside him many years ago and you can't tell very much difference.

"I've aged a lot and the way he goes about his daily business is pretty much the same - he's competitive, he trains as hard as anybody, and that was always the way.

"I'll always remember walking into the gym, and I thought I was pretty early into the gym when I was a player, and he's already wrapping up a boxing session.

"That always stuck with me and that's what I see in him now; he wants to be better, he wants to improve."

On his side's overall performance, Borthwick said: "We're really pleased with the result, pleased with the way the team started the game and found a way to pressure the opposition, but there's plenty to improve on, particularly in the second half."