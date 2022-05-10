Toulouse to test Leinster's ability to mix it with Europe's big boys

Leinster have spent the last three seasons suffering under the impression that they just aren’t big enough and bad enough to get the better of Europe’s most physical and brutish packs when it comes to the sharp end of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Claim a fifth title next month and that theory will be shredded.

Leicester Tigers, a club whose resurgence under Steve Borthwick has been predicated on the old school values of bish, bosh and kick, put it up to them in the second-half of their last tie at Welford Road last weekend but came up short.

Toulouse’s behemoths await the province in the Aviva Stadium this coming Saturday. Win that and they will go up against another prime cut of Top 14 beef regardless of the winner in the other semi-final where La Rochelle meet Racing 92.

“It’s a step up again,” said Robin McBryde, Leinster’s forwards coach, of the challenge posed by the reigning European champions. “Looking at the Munster game they really went at them at scrum time.

“(Julian) Marchand, Cyril Baille, they’ve got an appetite for scrummaging and, as much as we had (Ellis) Genge and (Julian) Montoya and Dan Cole, I think there’s a little bit more about this Toulouse pack really.”

McBryde picked out the Toulouse driving maul as one particular source of danger while remarking how Leinster will have to repeat the ruthlessness they exhibited when Josh van der Flier scored from their one opportunity to emanate from that same department.

That quarter-final win looks like ideal prep from this remove.

Everything was played out on the Tigers’ terms, McBryde pointed out: Leicester watered the pitch liberally beforehand and the tight confines, allied to some poor exits by the visitors, meant that they spent far more time than they wanted under their own posts.

All told, Leicester enjoyed 72% territory and 57% possession with their second-half resurgence testing the opposition’s defensive structure and appetite to the full. Not a bad dry run for the battle to come and one to be played out this time on their own turf.

The injury update issued yesterday revealed no new concerns.

Cian Healy and Jimmy O’Brien are both going through return to play protocols after being removed for HIAs, Max Deegan is available again after a shoulder issue and a call will be made on Jordan Larmour later this week on the back of his hip problem.

Such a short turnaround between quarter and semi may well influence the ultimate attendance but the province had already sold 25,000 tickets by mid-afternoon yesterday, mere hours after the virtual box office opened for business.

McBryde echoed Leo Cullen’s sentiments that the Tigers test will have brought their lads on in terms of battle-readiness after the three week layoff most had enjoyed when excused from touring duties in South Africa.

Toulouse will be returning to Ireland for the third time in a month after their defeats of Ulster and Munster and with an extra 20 minutes of game time and all that adrenalin from the place-kicking drama last week to flush out of their system.

Add all that to the venue, and to Leinster’s form of late, and the case for the hosts to prevail stacks up. All the more so given the suspicion that Toulouse aren’t quite at the pitch which won them the domestic and continental double last term.

“Well, you can’t write them off, can you? They’re a quality team, the number of internationals they’ve got in their side,” said McBryde. “The Top 14 in itself, it’s a very tough competition. It’s week-in, week-out. No easy games there whatsoever.”

Compare that to Leinster’s season so far. The province simply hasn’t had anything like the same strains in the URC this season and their Champions Cup campaign hasn’t paired them with anything remotely like the test that is Toulouse.

For all their undoubted abilities, the Tigers presented a 2D challenge which means that we have to go back a year to that semi-final defeat to La Rochelle to the last time Leinster met a side operating at this sort of level.

And Toulouse proved themselves to be better than La Rochelle after that. Twice.

"They definitely play with a bit more freedom, don't they?” said McBryde. “There's a big emphasis on keeping the ball alive. You can see that with regards to the willingness and ambition to offload out of the tackle or off the floor just to keep the flow of the game going.

“Their transition from defence into attack is something that gives them a lot of energy. We're going to have to be at our best in any sort of transition, any ball that we spill. We've got to have a speed of transition that's equally as good from attack into defence.”