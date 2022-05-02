Top 14 drilldown: Toulouse show their teeth while Biarritz lose battle for survival

We’re two weeks from the end of the regular Top 14 season - and almost nothing is decided.

This weekend could have been decisive. Play-off places were up for confirmation. Relegation issues were waiting to be sorted. In the end, just one matter was resolved - Biarritz’s long, lonely wait for official relegation was finalised.

Everything else remains up in the air. The fight to escape 13th - and an unwanted relegation play-off against the losing ProD2 finalist at their home ground - will rumble on for at least one more Top 14 weekend.

At the upper end of the table, no side has officially qualified for the play-offs. Results this weekend have left nine sides with a shout.

#TOP14 - J24@LeLOURugby croque le leader 🐺 Le @CastresRugby et le @racing92 aux commandes lors de leurs déplacements 👨‍✈️ Le 1er mai est bel et bien le jour de la fête du muguet notamment pour le @RCTofficiel 🥳 Voici les résultats 📒 pic.twitter.com/MI59cIWQ2A — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) May 1, 2022

And now, there’s a two-week break for the European competitions.

Whether that will be a momentum killer or a kickstarter remains to be seen.

Historically, play-off and relegation matters have been finalised in the closing minutes of the final round of matches - which are all played at the same time.

It seems this season will follow history’s path… Heading into the European break, this is how the table stands.

#TOP14 - J24

Le @MHR_officiel conserve la tête du classement 👑 Le @CastresRugby monte sur le podium 🪜 embouteillage à l'entrée du top 6 🚪 Biarritz est officiellement relégué en @rugbyprod2 pic.twitter.com/9CUNXs95wk — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) May 1, 2022

Willemse injury hits Montpellier hopes

Montpellier’s France lock Paul Willemse was helped off the pitch 25 minutes into the 43-20 loss at Lyon with suspected ligament damage to his right knee.

Fifteen minutes later, on the cusp of halftime, international tighthead Mohamed Haouas was sent off for a dangerous tackle. He is provisionally suspended pending a disciplinary hearing, which could easily lead to a longer ban.

They lost the services of Springbok scrum-half Cobus Reinach for the rest of the season with a dislocated shoulder during the Champions Cup round-of-16 tie against Harlequins.

#TOP14 - L'image de la J24

Rugby par temps bleu, rugby délicieux 😅🥤 Combinaison maitrisée, passes assurées et courses effrénées ! @LeLOURugby a fait rimer retour des beaux jours avec retour du beau jeu ! 🌞 pic.twitter.com/GjUidawT6T — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) April 30, 2022

These are injuries and suspensions Philippe Saint-Andre could do without as he manages a tired squad that has played 15 of the past 16 weekends and will head to La Rochelle next week for a Champions Cup quarter-final, end-of-season momentum stalled after two Top 14 losses on the bounce.

Next week, Lyon entertain Glasgow at Stadium Gerland. They’re in a better place than Montpellier, heading into Europe - who hang on to top spot despite this loss, thanks to Toulon’s victory at Bordeaux on Sunday night.

"We probably took advantage of their lack of freshness," admitted Lyon coach Pierre Mignoni. “We are where, in July when we started the season, we said that we wanted to be,” he added, “in the race in the Top 14 and in the Challenge Cup quarter finals.”

‘Test-match intense’

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara said Saturday night’s full-on, no-quarter primetime winner-steals-a-march encounter at Toulouse approached the intensity of a Test match at times, a week before both sides face Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Lep's - 1⃣5⃣0⃣



🔥 Titularisé avec le numéro 12 dans le dos, ce soir au Stadium, @BotiaLepani jouera son 150ème match en Jaune et Noir ! 🆒🥳



Félicitations Lep's et bon match 👊 pic.twitter.com/N1ON92ALBK — Stade Rochelais (@staderochelais) April 30, 2022

Toulouse got the better of the visitors at a close-to-full Stadium Toulouse. The 23-16 score - courtesy of tries from Antoine Dupont and Thibault Flament in the opening 20 minutes, after Brice Dulin had opened the scoring early on - bagged them four points, taking them above their opponents and back into the sixth and final play-off place.

𝐋𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 ✔️



La soirée en photos 📸#STSR pic.twitter.com/CnZITcbMVj — Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) May 1, 2022

O’Gara doesn’t believe it’s all over, despite slipping to seventh from third at the end of an hectic Top 14 weekend. “I think this defeat will do a lot of good,” he said. “I can't wait for our European Cup match against Montpellier on Saturday.”

Ugo Mola, meanwhile, rounded on Canal Plus’ pundits who have dared to question whether his side could defend both two titles, given their recent form and run-in.

Une victoire dans une ambiance des grands soirs 🔥



Merci le Stadium ❤️🖤#STSR pic.twitter.com/12EKjspNc0 — Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) April 30, 2022

“We are not dead tonight,” he said. “We will be satisfied with beating a team in very good shape, then we will switch to the European Cup, hoping that the environment will be a little more positive for us than yours.”

Basque awks, down

What was long inevitable is now official. Shortly before 6pm on Saturday, Castres sent Biarritz straight back to the ProD2. Not even the power of maths can prevent it anymore.

Since the last of their five Top 14 victories this season, a controversial 27-24 win over La Rochelle on February 6 seven matches ago, Biarritz have shipped 311 points and scored 112. They’ve been dogged all season, but easy to defend and friable in defence.

Saturday’s 48-13 home loss to Castres was Biarritz’s season in microcosm. They came into the match with over 20 players in the infirmary, but the patched-up squad had chances - they were camped in the visitors’ 22 for a decent period at the end of the first half - and didn’t take them.

And they let the play-off chasing visitors run in seven tries, three in a clinical last 10 minutes, to head home with a bonus-point win, climbing to third in the table, just two points behind leaders Montpellier. Given their run-in, they’ll probably be the happiest of the play-off chasing sides after this weekend’s games. But the two-week European break could hit their momentum.

📸 Retour en images sur la victoire bonifiée au Stade Aguilera !#BOCO #TousEnsemble — Castres Olympique (@CastresRugby) May 1, 2022

Rebuilding from here for Biarritz, who have serious off-field issues to resolve with the local council and the amateur arm of the club, will be a troubled business.

Perpignan hang tough

So, Biarritz will be automatically relegated, replaced by the winners of the ProD2 final in Montpellier on June 5.

Right now, Perpignan, promoted as ProD2 champions, are in the dreaded 13th place - the relegation play-off slot - a match no Top 14 side has ever won since it was introduced in 2018. But they gave themselves a puncher’s chance of escape on Saturday with a 27-10 victory over 12th-placed Brive, to close the gap between the sides to three points.

Toulouse-bound fullback Melvyn Jaminet remained realistic afterwards, with the balance of probabilities still weighing in favour of Brive: “We are still alive. We are not in control of our destiny but we will do everything to bring in the results we need and avoid the play-off. After that, if we have to play [it], we will be ready.”

Further points for either side look hard to come by. Perpignan are at Castres, on May 21, while Brive entertain Toulouse. For the final weekend, the Catalans entertain Bordeaux, and the Correze side are at Stade Francais. Brive may have done just enough already.

500 "MERCI" à tous nos supporters pour cette ambiance juste exceptionnelle à 400 kms du Stadium.



Merci pour votre soutien tout au long de cette journée et vos messages d'encouragements à la fin du match malgré le résultat. On ne lâchera rien tous ensemble.



⚫️⚪️#WEARECAB pic.twitter.com/4UP1T6ubm1 — CABCLRUGBY (@CABCLRUGBY) May 1, 2022

Parra’s 300 up

Morgan Parra’s 300th match in Clermont colours - one of his last - “could have ended much worse”, by the petit-general’s own post-match admission.

#Presse « c’était important de gagner ce match. On revient dans une rencontre où en seconde période on est pris de partout … l’état d’esprit est là mais on s’est fait peur. La saison est très compliquée. Après le scénario de ce match on est content de le gagner. » pic.twitter.com/WTCYSIWz5J — ASM Rugby (@ASMOfficiel) April 30, 2022

The hosts had given up a 22-5 halftime advantage at Stade Marcel Michelin, as the Parisian visitors ran in three second-half tries to lead 22-26 with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Clermont entretient l’espoir in-extremis après un fin de match au mental !



Clermont 29 – Paris 26



✍️Le compte rendu de la rencontre ⤵️https://t.co/m3HcafnPUO pic.twitter.com/0uM4luKCyv — ASM Rugby (@ASMOfficiel) April 30, 2022

The player who will take over from Parra as Clermont’s first-choice nine next season, Sebastien Bezy, scored the decisive try four minutes from time, to seal the four points with a 29-26 comeback win.

Crucially, it keeps their play-off hopes just about alive, and lets Parra hope his Clermont years won’t end on 302 appearances.

Pau put down

Pau headed into the weekend with an unlikely but still possible chance of reaching the play-offs. They ended it with little left to play for - but head coach Sebastien Piqueronies, heading towards the end of his first season at the club, doesn’t see it that way.

Even before the 42-21 hiding at home from Racing 92, who jumped to fourth place - the second ‘home’ play-off qualifier slot - thanks to their bonus-point win, Piqueronies had quietly ditched any hope of climbing from 10th to sixth in the table.

But he insisted that the final three matches remained vital to his analysis of his squad’s place on the pathway he has drafted.

“We learned a lesson in simplicity,” he admitted, after watching his side give up a 16-6 lead they had built up in the opening 30 minutes, crumbling under the forward power Racing imposed on them.

🏉 Si le résultat n'était pas au rendez-vous, la Section a tout de même régalé avec 2️⃣ très beaux essais inscrits par 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐭 et 𝐙𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐲 dans les 30 premières minutes !



🎥 À revoir ici 👇 pic.twitter.com/S8Diw1WEPZ — SectionPaloise (@SectionPaloise) May 2, 2022

And it was a simple game Racing played. Force a penalty, kick to touch, win the lineout, drive it home. It was effective, too - especially in the closing 20 minutes, when they scored three of their five tries, including the only one not registered by a forward.

It was, ultimately, a performance that said: “Bring on Sale”.

Bordeaux busted as Toulon turnaround continues

Toulon, briefly last in the Top 14, at the beginning of February, climbed to within four points and two places of the play-off places as their remarkable turnaround in fortunes continued with a 29-16 win on the road over season-long high-fliers Bordeaux.

Retour en images sur la victoire des 🔴&⚫ en terre bordelaise hier soir #UBBRCT 🎥



Bonne semaine à tous ! ✌ pic.twitter.com/iC5XtvfE1m — RCT - RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) May 2, 2022

Their dalliance with automatic relegation was, in truth, skewed. They were at the time three matches behind their closest rivals because of earlier Covid-19 postponements. But their rediscovered form after a dismal start to the season will be the story of the Top 14 season, no matter what happens from now.

𝐋𝐚 𝐦𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐚ç𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐫 𝐜𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐟ê𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐮 𝐌𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐭 💪❤️🖤



Bonne nuit à tous ! #RCTFamily pic.twitter.com/OfF1TgzbL7 — RCT - RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) May 1, 2022

Next week, they have European concerns - as they face London Irish at Stade Mayol in the Challenge Cup. At one point that looked their only route back to Europe’s top table. Now, they have options.

La superbe feinte de passe et l'essai d'Aymeric Luc pour @RCTofficiel ! 🚀#UBBRCT pic.twitter.com/R9OAeHME07 — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) May 1, 2022

For Bordeaux, a ninth defeat in 11 matches in all competitions has seen them lose a 10-point lead at the top of the table, slip to second, and crash out of Europe. They didn’t score a point in the second-half on Sunday, after going in 16-16. At home. That’s a worry.

Christophe Urios will be busy over the next fortnight - when play-off chasing rivals Montpellier, La Rochelle, Toulouse, Racing 92, Toulon and Lyon all have at least one difficult European match to play - working out how to right the good ship UBB. The Top 14 returns on the weekend of May 21.