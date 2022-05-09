Tiernan O'Halloran signs contract extension with Connacht

Connacht’s Tiernan O’Halloran has signed a one year contract extension to remain at the province. O’Halloran is Connacht’s longest-serving player and is one of just five people to reach the 200 appearance mark for the Westerners.

Capped six times by Ireland, O’Halloran made his debut for Connacht in the 2009/10 European Challenge Cup. He scored a try in Connacht’s famous PRO12 final win over Leinster in 2016.