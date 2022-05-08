Three signs of a bright Munster future

1 Next-Gen Stars

In the aftermath of that devastating European elimination it should not be forgotten that Munster were missing a trio of established Ireland internationals in Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, and Dave Kilcoyne, not to mention Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett, two important players still at the outset of their careers.

Yet the less experienced players asked to step up to the plate and deliver on the “next man in” philosophy in the province have done so with aplomb to give fans a tantalising glimpse into a bright future.

Alex Kendellen is still in the academy but looks a natural leader and future Ireland international back row who has stepped seamlessly into the breach in Coombe’s absence.

Josh Wycherley did not enjoy the best of days at loosehead prop but has already proven he has what it takes to be a top front-row operator while the impacts off the bench from young lock Thomas Ahern, European debutant back-row Jack Daly in just his second game back from a long-term injury were exemplary.

So too scrum-half Craig Casey, who must surely now be a serious motivation for Conor Murray to hang onto the number nine jersey. There’s gold in these hills and Munster will want to keep mining.

2 Coaching Ticket

With Johann van Graan, Stephen Larkham and JP Ferreira moving on this summer, Munster have already lined up some impressive replacements with Graham Rowntree stepping up from forwards to head coach and former scrum-half Mike Prendergast set to move from Racing 92 to replace Larkham in charge of attack.

Forwards coach Graham Rowntree will be Munster's head coach next season. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Favourite son Denis Leamy’s return as defence coach appears to be all but confirmed and if it is then there will be plenty of excitement around the new coaching ticket.

They will be charged with taken Munster to the next level, from game but limited challengers to serious contenders in both the United Rugby Championship and the Heineken Champions Cup.

3 Gameplan

There have been growing signs that Munster’s players are finally clicking into a more expansive brand of heads-up rugby that is necessary to garner success and end what is now an 11-year trophy drought.

Saturday’s defeat showed it is still a work in progress in terms of decision-making and execution, that trying to overcome a heavyweight championship side like Toulouse in knockout rugby is a different beast to running five tries past Cardiff on a 4G pitch at Musgrave Park.

Yet this upskilled squad of ball-playing forwards and backs is on the right road, the ambition is now clear and the performances of the last four weeks, against Exeter Chiefs, Ulster, Cardiff and now Toulouse has shown the intended direction of travel towards silverware. It is all boding well for Munster.