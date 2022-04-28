Three changes to Ireland side for Six Nations finale

IRELAND have three changes of personnel for Sunday’s final TikTok Six Nations clash with Scotland in Belfast (8pm).

And the good news is that in-form second row Sam Monaghan is back from injury to lead the pack.

Two of the changes are in the backs and enforced because of injuries to Nicole Cronin and Eimear Considine. resulting, for the second week in-a-row, in a debutant at full-back.

Ulster’s Vicky Irwin gets her first cap at number 15 which sees Molly Scuffil-McCabe move to the left wing where Considine started last week.

With scrum-half Cronin now ruled out, Nikki Caughey comes in at number 10 for her first appearance this season.

Irwin is 24 year-olds, has represented Ulster at underage and senior interprovincial and currently plays for Sale Sharks.

The midfield pairing remains unchanged as Sene Naoupu got her red card rescinded, freeing her to partner Enya Breen while Ulster’s Kathryn Dane partners Railway Union out-half Caughey in the half-backs.

The pack looks particularly settled with the return of Sam Monaghan to the engine-room after a calf injury made her such a big loss against England when Aoife McDermott deputised in the second row.

Ireland are hoping to sign off their season with a second win in what will be a historic first women’s Six Nations game in Ravenhill.

They're currently fourth on the table and could yet finish third if they take maximum points from Scotland and Wales lose to Italy.

Head coach Greg McWilliams has opted for a six:two split on his bench where scrum-half Ailsa Hughes is noticeably included for what would be her first appearance of the Championship.

“A couple of injuries have forced us to make minor changes this week but overall we are very pleased with the dynamic of the team and we’re excited to get to work on Saturday,” McWilliams said.

“It will be a special moment for us all to have a big home crowd behind us at Kingspan Stadium, but for Neve, Kathryn and Vicky it will be particularly special to play in Belfast.

“We have received huge support in Dublin and Cork so far in this Six Nations and it’s a massive boost for the whole group to have so many people – young and old – behind us as we embark on our journey together.”

Ireland started the season with a particularly inexperienced side before losing seven players to the international Sevens programme for the last two games of this campaign and are looking to bounce back after a 69-0 shellacking by England last Sunday.

Saturday’s Round 5 clash is live on RTÉ2 and BBC NI (kick-off 8pm).

Ireland: 15. Vicky Irwin; 14. Aoife Doyle, 13. Sene Naoupu, 12. Enya Breen, 11. Molly Scuffil-McCabe, 10. Nikki Caughey, 9. Kathryn Dane, 1. Linda Djougang, 2. Neve Jones, 3. Christy Haney, 4. Nichola Fryday (capt), 5. Sam Monaghan, 6. Dorothy Wall, 7. Edel McMahon, 8. Hannah O’Connor.

Replacements: 16. Emma Hooban, 17. Chloe Pearse, 18. Katie O’Dwyer, 19. Aoife McDermott, 20. Grace Moore, 21. Maeve Og O’Leary, 22. Ailsa Hughes, 23. Michelle Claffey.