'They had giants of the game, but the innocence of youth got me through'

Every time Leinster are drawn against Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup Mark McHugh goes back in time to remember one of the greatest days in his rugby career.

These days the once-capped Irish outside half is the head coach at Lansdowne. Back in 1999, he was a young player trying to forge a career in the newly professionalised game of rugby.

Naive he may have been, but he was also fearless. So much so, in fact, his European debut at Donnybrook saw him kick all of Leinster’s points in a 27-20 win over the mighty English champions. Seven penalties and two dropped goals went sweetly off his boot, although he did miss with three further penalty attempts.

His fifth penalty edged Leinster into a 21-20 lead with 10 minutes to go and by the time he added his second drop goal in the 77th minute, it was a showcase of his skills.

The Martin Johnson-led Tigers of that era were hardly the toothless team prior to this season. They had reached the 1997 European final, were about to embark on a four-year run as English Premiership winners and become back-to-back Heineken Cup champions.

The then 21-year-old McHugh couldn’t have picked a tougher game in which to make his European debut. The key to his success that famous Friday night he puts down to clarity from coaches Mike Ruddock and Matt Williams in what game plan he was supposed to follow and playing without any fear.

“I simply didn’t feel any pressure and went out there and played without any fear. Things went my way, although it wasn’t a perfect night by any means because I missed three kicks,” recalled McHugh.

“There are days when you hit the sweet sport with your kicking and that was certainly one of them. It’s right up there among my very best moments in rugby.

“I can remember being on the pitch and thinking how good a player Pat Howard was for them in the centre and how quick the game was. They had some giants of the game in their side, but the innocence of youth got me through it all.

“There I was playing against English and British & Irish Lions, many of who I had watched on TV a few years earlier, and now I was lining up against them. We watched a couple of videos of them, but the analysis we did back then is nothing compared to what the current players go through.

“We knew they had a terrific line-out, a good maul and some clever backs, but the message was to focus on ourselves and to do what we do well as best we could.

“We knew we were coming up against one of the big dogs of European club rugby, a team that was massively powerful. The Leicester way was to run over you, reverse and then run over you again.

“To get anywhere near them we knew we had to match them physically. The old rugby adage that forwards win matches, and the backs determine by how many, was very much in mind and Leinster were blessed with some physical forwards of our own. They set the tone and the platform for us to win the game. We matched them physically, hustled and harried them all night and came away with a great victory.”

Mark McHugh is now Lansdowne head coach ©INPHO/Tom Maher

In the end, neither team got out of their pool that season, yet both went on to become multiple winners of the tournament. Tigers triumphed in 2001 and 2002, while Leinster took silverware in 2009 against Leicester and again in 2011, 2012 and 2018.

The big question now is can whichever team comes out on top at Welford Road go on to win the title in Marseille on 28 May?

“Leinster have adapted their style a little bit in recent seasons to try to find the formula they need to win again in Europe. They have been so dominant in what is now the URC, but have lost in two finals and three semi-finals since 2015,” said McHugh.

“They’ve been playing with real speed and are lucky to have one of the best coaches in the world in Stuart Lancaster. England’s loss has definitely been Leinster’s gain with Stuart.

“There are two or three teams at Leinster these days capable of playing at a high level. All the players know their roles and how to do their jobs within the team system.

“Now it’s the business end of the season, the time when they hand out the silverware. I believe the team that comes out on top this weekend could become favourites to win the title.

“Leinster have the talent, as well as the strength in depth. Now we are going to find out about how far Leicester have come under Steve Borthwick.” Lansdowne have a couple of players in the Leinster squad, like Ronan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan and Peter Dooley, and so McHugh will have a professional interest in the game this weekend as well as that of an Irish rugby fan.

“It’s great to see some of our club players in the mix and we are here to support Leinster and their academy,” he added.