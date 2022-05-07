Straight shooter Genge knows that his Tigers are primed for Leinster test

Ellis Genge won’t tell you what he feels you want to hear. Hallelujah for that.

Many is the player or coach whose instinct when asked a question is to agree with the central premise, even if they have to twist or turn the answer as they go. Genge pauses, runs the words around his head and then says what he thinks.

Either that or he shoots from the lip. Imagine!

Last week he pressed send on a lovely tweet praising Tom Youngs, the man who held the armband before him and who he invited into the dressing-room before their Premiership win over Bristol to address the team one last time before retirement.

Youngs spoke to his teammates about rugby, about caring for his sick wife Tiffany and about the cruelty of life. Word is that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house so Genge’s initial words on his old colleague some days later were, let’s just say, unexpected.

“Mate, me and Tommy didn’t really get on at the beginning. In my first two or three seasons here, I guess our relationship developed through playing. Really respected each other on the pitch. Off the pitch we just didn’t really see eye to eye. Farmer boy meets city boy.”

That changed, thanks not just to their mutual respect as players but also Youngs’ ability to accept Genge for who he was, especially as the latter began to pare away some of the rough edges from a personality that he has admitted could rub people up the wrong way.

Genge is from Knowle West in Bristol which, four years ago, was ranked as the seventh most deprived area in the city, and 340th out of 32,844 such areas around England, according to a government analysis at the time.

He has spoken warmly of his childhood there, but not without shying away from the fact that he suffered abuse for being mixed race. As he admits, his is not the usual background for a player who has gone on to play rugby for England.

His penchant for straight talking has long been illuminating.

There was an appearance on BT Sport in 2018 when he opened up about being arrested as a youngster, his diagnosis with dyspraxia, and how he struggled to get a hold on the aggression that he ultimately channelled into his job as a first-rate prop.

Two years later and he was filleting the BBC after they incorrectly used a picture of England teammate Lewis Ludlam for an article with him and he has spoken about his support for those who pulled down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in his home town.

Come the summer he’ll be back in Bristol where he will rejoin the Bears after his six years or so in the midlands but for now he fits the bill as a confrontational, physically powerful and straight-talking captain of a Tigers side reconnecting with those elements of its past.

He has delighted in Leicester’s return to the top of the Premiership pile, unable to resist taking a pop at perceived media commentators who doubted they could come so far so quickly after a period in the doldrums, while mindful of the task ahead.

“Leinster as a franchise are brilliant,” he said. “They’ve got eight major trophies in the last decade so they are huge competitors. They are used to these type of games. Our squad isn’t at the moment.”

There is an acknowledgment too that the visitors have a strength in depth that is probably unmatched in the club game: 31 players who have played for Ireland and almost all of the 18 who featured in the recent Six Nations left behind for the recent URC trip to South Africa.

Ben Youngs spoke earlier this week about how this encounter would be an acid test for the Tigers and just how far they really have come under head coach Steve Borthwick but don’t take Genge’s appreciation for Leinster as an ‘aw shucks’ underdog tale.

“Ah look, we’re not plucky losers. If we lose it is because we are supposed to lose and we didn’t fight hard enough. So it’s all on us. I’m not going to let people build the manifestation of Leinster being the European giants that they are. They are coming to our back yard.”

Among the visiting troupe will be Tadhg Furlong over whom he enjoyed such considerable and controversial success at the scrum when England hosted Ireland in Twickenham during the Six Nations two months ago.

Mention of that game is the one time that Genge pleads the fifth, no doubt because questions about referee Mathieu Raynal and his own, debated, technique would have been in the offing, but the opportunity to go again with Furlong, another farmer, clearly appeals.

“Every dog has its day and we came out trumps in the scrum the last time, in Twickenham, but by no means does that mean it will happen again. I’ll put my best foot forward and hopefully he meets me in the middle.”