South African World Cup winner arrested after incident on plane

Springboks rugby player Elton Jantjies is set to appear at a South African court after being arrested for allegedly causing damage to a plane during a flight home from holiday in Turkey
South African World Cup winner arrested after incident on plane

South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies, center, appears in Kempton Park magistrates court in Johannesburg, Monday, May 16, 2022. Jantjies was arrested for allegedly causing damage to an aircraft during a flight home from a vacation in Turkey. (AP Photo)

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 15:34
Gerald Imray

Springboks rugby player Elton Jantjies is set to appear at a South African court after being arrested for allegedly causing damage to a plane during a flight home from holiday in Turkey.

Jantjies, a member of the winning Rugby World Cup squad in 2019, was arrested after arriving at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning, his agent James Adams said.

Mr Adams said a light was allegedly damaged on the aircraft.

Jantjies has been released from police custody, Mr Adams said in a statement.

Gauteng police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe told Eyewitness News radio that Jantjies was released on bail on Sunday and is due to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

"We believe that the incident has unnecessarily been heightened," Mr Adams said.

"Our client, however, remains compliant with the investigation process."

Jantjies, 31, has played 41 tests for South Africa and was the back-up fly half to Handre Pollard when the Springboks won the World Cup in Japan.

Jantjies had been on a week-long trip with his family.

He was flying home alone while they remained in Turkey, Mr Adams said.

More in this section

How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster
Johnny Sexton celebrates Josh van der Flier’s try 14/5/2022 Leinster’s savage beauty could make them Europe’s greatest champions
Tawera Kerr-Barlow tackles Finn Russell 15/5/2022 Ronan O'Gara turning to Cork for help with Kerr-Barlow injury
<p>Jack Daly faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury. ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Jack Daly suffered ACL injury in Munster's loss to Leinster

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up