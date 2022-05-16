South African World Cup winner arrested after incident on plane

Springboks rugby player Elton Jantjies is set to appear at a South African court after being arrested for allegedly causing damage to a plane during a flight home from holiday in Turkey.
Jantjies, a member of the winning Rugby World Cup squad in 2019, was arrested after arriving at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning, his agent James Adams said.
Mr Adams said a light was allegedly damaged on the aircraft.
Jantjies has been released from police custody, Mr Adams said in a statement.
Gauteng police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe told Eyewitness News radio that Jantjies was released on bail on Sunday and is due to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court in Johannesburg on Monday.
"We believe that the incident has unnecessarily been heightened," Mr Adams said.
"Our client, however, remains compliant with the investigation process."
Jantjies, 31, has played 41 tests for South Africa and was the back-up fly half to Handre Pollard when the Springboks won the World Cup in Japan.
Jantjies had been on a week-long trip with his family.
He was flying home alone while they remained in Turkey, Mr Adams said.