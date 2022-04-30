Revenge is cold, wet, late but oh so sweet as Ireland break Scottish hearts

IRELAND 15 SCOTLAND 14

REVENGE is a dish best served on a cold, wet night in Belfast.

Enya Breen was carried shoulder-high by her tear-stained teammates after scoring an 83rd minute try and then coolly converting it a minute later to steal victory from the jaws of defeat in Kingspan Park.

Ireland looked set to take their first TikTok Six Nations wooden spoon since 2004 until the Munster centre’s dramatic intervention which came after Ireland were camped on the Scottish line after the clock turned red.

After a series of brave carries by the likes of Sam Monaghan and Player of the Match Neve Jones, replacement scrum-half Ailsa Hughes found Linda Djougang who off-loaded to Breen near the posts.

She still had several opponents on her back while she surged over the line and then somehow regained her composure to take the conversion. When she slotted it the Belfast stadium erupted.

The stoppage-time hero threw her arm up in triumph before she was mobbed by her teammates.

"To be honest it hasn't sunk in properly yet but yeah, it's one for the books!" the delighted UL Bohemians star said.

"It's been a long campaign and a difficult one at times but it was some way to finish. We knew we just had to stick to the process, keep getting down into their 22. We knew it would come at some stage and thankfully it came at the right time."

It was almost a carbon copy of what Scotland had done to Ireland in Parma last September when they picked their pocket to deprive them of a place in this year’s World Cup.

So there was far more at stake in this re-match than just fourth place in the Six Nations.

Despite home advantage, Ireland actually got off to a terrible start, conceding a try after just three minutes after debutant full-back Vicky Irwin conceded an early penalty.

The Scots opted for a lineout close to the line which resulted in a pushover try for number eight Evie Gallagher which Helen Nelson failed to convert.

When Ireland finally got their first kickable penalty after 15 minutes it emerged that, with Nicole Cronin out injured, number eight Hannah O’Connor was Ireland’s appointed long-range kicker, just as she does for her club.

The Galway woman did not disappoint, taking the score to 3-5 with a brilliant thump from 40m despite the horribly wet conditions.

For the first time this year Ireland dominated the scrums and when they forced the visitors to wheel after 27 minutes they won another penalty but Connor missed it narrowly.

Winning a scrum against the head, quickly followed by a massive tackle by Linda Djougang on Rachel McLachlan, really galvanised them after 30 minutes.

They finally got their lineout calls right just before half-time when captain Nichola Fryday got up to claim the throw and, off the ensuing rolling maul, Irish hooker Jones crashed over before her home crowd to take the scoreline to 8-5.

Breen, not O’Connor, stepped up to take the conversion and missed it but taking over the lead, just before the break, gave great cause for optimism.

But the reality was Ireland were under the cosh for most of the second half due to coughing up far too many penalties.

When they conceded their seventh in the 52nd minute, Helen Nelson equalised with her first penalty.

Six minutes later Nikki Caughey was pinged for not rolling away, handing Scotland three particularly easy points from Nelson’s boot.

And, in the 62nd minute, when Sene Naupou was penalised for offside, the Scottish centre kicked her third penalty in a row to give her side a six-point lead, 14-8, putting Ireland in real danger of the wooden spoon.

Yet they just wouldn’t quit.

Jones almost got in for a try after her brilliant blockdown forced Sarah Orr into some great scramble defence and, while the Scottish put them through the phases and held them out repeatedly in the final 10 minutes, Breen finally breeched them for the most dramatic wins to finish their challenging season with a second win.

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: N Jones, E Breen. Cons: E Breen. Pens: H O’Connor.

Scotland: Tries: E Gallagher. Pens: H Nelson (3)

Ireland: V Irwin, A Doyle, S Naoupu, E Breen, M Scuffil-McCabe; N Caughey, K Dane; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney, N Fryday (Capt), S Monaghan, D Wall, E McMahon, H O’Connor.

Replacements: M Claffey for Caughey, K O’Dwyer for Haney (both 59), M Og O’Leary for Wall, G Moore for McMahon (65), A Hughes for Dane (75).

Scotland: C Rollie, R Lloyd, L Thomson, H Nelson, S Campbell; S Law, C Mattinson; M Wright, L Skeldon, B Belisle, E Wassell, S Bonar, R Malcolm (Capt), R McLachlan, E Gallagher.

Replacements: E Orr for Law, M Gaffney for Campbell (both 57), L McMillan for McLachlan (62),. L Bartlett for Wright (64)