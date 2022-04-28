Peter O'Mahony returns as Munster make eight changes

Peter O’Mahony returns from injury to captain the side when Munster resume their bid for a United Rugby Championship home quarter-final draw against Cardiff in Cork on Friday evening.

With two regular season games remaining before the URC play-offs in June and just four league points separating the second and eighth-placed sides, third-placed Munster’s grip on the necessary top-four spot is far from assured and Cardiff’s visit to Musgrave Park has been labelled a must-win game by the coaching staff.

Yet while head coach Johann van Graan has made eight changes and one positional switch from the side which started last Friday’s URC win at play-off rivals Ulster, he has not significantly reduced the quality of the starting line-up for a contest from which his side need the maximum points return with a bonus-point victory.

O’Mahony’s return to the back row has prompted a rejig with last weekend’s skipper Jack O’Donoghue moving from blindside flanker to No.8 as Alex Kendellen switches from the base of the scrum to the openside flank in the absence of the injured John Hodnett, who sustained a knee injury during the Belfast game.

There have been major alterations to the backline with new faces in the half-backs, centre and back three. Simon Zebo returns to the left wing having missed last week’s victory to attend the birth of his fourth child and replaces Shane Daly while on the right Keith Earls makes way for Calvin Nash as Mike Haley retains the full-back berth.

Rory Scannell comes in at inside centre for Damian de Allende to partner Chris Farrell in midfield while Joey Carbery and Craig Casey move to the bench as last week’s half-back replacements Ben Healy and Conor Murray are handed starts in Cork.

John Ryan comes in at tighthead prop for what will be his final appearance in his hometown before joining Wasps this summer and joins an otherwise unchanged front row of hooker Diarmuid Barron and loosehead Jeremy Loughman.

And in the second row Thomas Ahern gets the start alongside Jean Kleyn he was denied last Friday by illness. Ahern had been named at lock but was switched to the bench before kick-off last Friday with Jason Jenkins starting instead but the South African returns to the bench this weekend as van Graan reverts from six forwards and two backs to a five-three split.

Cardiff, out of the play-offs and with only a slim chance of winning the Welsh Shield after a poor run of form, will play the penultimate game of their season without Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams, who has a hand injury but nevertheless field an international half-back pairing of Lloyd Williams at number nine and Jarrod Evans at fly-half in a side captained from the back row by British & Irish Lions tourist Josh Navidi.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, Shane Daly.

CARDIFF: H Amos; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, M Llewellyn, T Cabango; J Evans, L Williams; R Carré, K Dacey, D Lewis; S Davies, R Thornton; J Botham, J Navidi - captain, J Ratti.

Replacements: K Myhill, B Thyer, K Assiratti, M Screech, E Jenkins, J Hill, R Priestland, G Smith.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland).