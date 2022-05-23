Munster's Tadhg Beirne rated 'unlikely' for Ulster quarter-final

Beirne continues to reeive treatment on the thigh injury that has sidelined the Ireland and Lions lock since the Six Nations campaign 
Munster's Tadhg Beirne rated 'unlikely' for Ulster quarter-final

The squad will return to training tomorrow at the High Performance Centre in Limerick where Beirne will resume treatment on the thigh injury that has sidelined the Ireland and Lions lock since the Six Nations. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 01:00
Simon Lewis

Johann van Graan hopes to have a number of frontline players back for Munster’s URC quarter-final at Ulster in two weeks but rates Tadhg Beirne’s chances of being one of them as “unlikely”.

Munster’s final-round league defeat at Leinster on Saturday also saw wing Andrew Conway limp out on his return from a knee injury, back-row replacement Jack Daly leave Aviva Stadium on crutches and three players subjected to Head Injury Assessments that will leave their head coach grateful for an extra week to prepare for the knockout stages of his final bid for a trophy before departing for Bath at the end of the season.

The squad will return to training tomorrow at the High Performance Centre in Limerick where Beirne will resume treatment on the thigh injury that has sidelined the Ireland and Lions lock since the Six Nations. Captain Peter O’Mahony missed Saturday’s game with a stinger while Damian de Allende (chest) and Simon Zebo (chest/ribs) also missed out. Stephen Archer was ruled out through illness while Craig Casey was a late withdrawal from the squad for the same reason.

Asked specifically about the chances of O’Mahony, Zebo, de Allende and Beirne passing fit for the quarter-final in Belfast, van Graan said: “Hopefully three of the four. The most unlikely is Tadhg. We will take our time and we won’t put a time onto it. And then Craig Casey and Stephen Archer hopefully we’ll have them back as well and Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan and Chris Cloete, hopefully they will have had two more weeks (after returning to training last Monday). So yes, we’ve got significant numbers coming back but we’ll take our time on that.”

More in this section

Tawera Kerr-Barlow tackles Finn Russell 15/5/2022 Ronan O'Gara turning to Cork for help with Kerr-Barlow injury
Kevin O'Byrne during the warm-up 30/1/2021 Munster confirm hooker Kevin O'Byrne is leaving the province
Stuart Lancaster arrives for training 23/5/2022 Stuart Lancaster backing Leinster to 'adapt' to whatever comes
Johnny Sexton celebrates Josh van der Flier’s try 14/5/2022

Leinster’s savage beauty could make them Europe’s greatest champions

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up