Munster's Tadhg Beirne rated 'unlikely' for Ulster quarter-final

Johann van Graan hopes to have a number of frontline players back for Munster’s URC quarter-final at Ulster in two weeks but rates Tadhg Beirne’s chances of being one of them as “unlikely”.

Munster’s final-round league defeat at Leinster on Saturday also saw wing Andrew Conway limp out on his return from a knee injury, back-row replacement Jack Daly leave Aviva Stadium on crutches and three players subjected to Head Injury Assessments that will leave their head coach grateful for an extra week to prepare for the knockout stages of his final bid for a trophy before departing for Bath at the end of the season.