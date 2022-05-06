Munster's record at the Aviva doesn't make for good reading

Whisper it quietly but all that angst about switching tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final from Thomond Park to Aviva Stadium may have some credence.

At this stage, the arguments are moot over the economic logic behind Munster Rugby’s decision, mid-pandemic, to earn some much-needed cash by booking their home stadium out for two Ed Sheeran concerts this week. Rather it is the team’s past record at the alternative venue which gives cause for alarm.

Just one win in 13 trips to the Aviva is a slender return for those trips to the capital, though nine of the dozen defeats were regular-season league encounters with Leinster. Yet Munster supporters will travel in hope for the last-eight meeting with defending champions Toulouse, more than 33,000 tickets already sold and optimism in the camp that the levels of support they have experienced on the road this season at both Wasps and last month in Exeter will once again prove telling in Dublin.

“The way the tickets have sold it’s going to be a home venue for us and it’s our home game,” veteran tighthead prop John Ryan told the Irish Examiner this week.

“Munster haven’t had great success with regards to the place. I’ve to lost Sarries there, to Leinster the last few times but we’re a different team and we’re definitely looking forward to it.

“I’m expecting a sea of red around the stadium, it’s going to be very cool. It’s very fresh for us, having crowds back in the stadiums and it gives you a chill down the spine when we go for our warm-up and do our little half-lap when we go back in, it’s something pretty special.”

MUNSTER AT THE AVIVA

All Games: P13 W1 L12

The Knockout Games

April 22, 2017: Champions Cup Semi-Final: Munster 10 Saracens 26

Munster’s incredible European odyssey in the wake of head coach Anthony Foley’s sudden death was brought to a chilling end by a ruthless Saracens side in pursuit of a successful title defence. Munster had kept it tight, trailing just 6-3 at the break but second-half tries from Mako Vunipola and Chris Wyles, both converted by Owen Farrell, in a run of 20 unanswered points saw Sarries ease through to the final and left the majority of the 51,300 crowd deeply disappointed.

May 27, 2017: PRO12 Final: Munster 22 Scarlets 46

Another impressive turnout with 44,566 in attendance but Rassie Erasmus’s Munster were in all blue as the Wayne Pivac’s swashbuckling team from west Wales blew away their Irish hosts in a blistering, four-try opening half to take a healthy 29-10 interval lead. Tyler Bleyendaal’s try a minute before the break turned out to have offered false hope despite a final-quarter fightback and tries from Andrew Conway and Keith Earls that was too little, too late.

September 4, 2020: PRO14 Semi-final – Leinster 13 Munster 3

An empty stadium after rugby returned, post-lockdown, without crowds. A month after putting it up to their arch rivals and losing narrowly in a regular season game at the same venue, Munster were a shadow of themselves in the Dublin rain as Leinster turned the screw and made it a third successive league semi-final victory over Johann van Graan’s team, the previous two having come at the RDS.

And that lone victory…

October 4, 2014: PRO12 Round 5 – Leinster 24 Munster 34

The one bright spot in a dark Dublin sky for Munster as Anthony Foley’s side claimed the province’s only win in 13 visits to the Aviva with three first-half tries from James Cronin, Robin Copeland, and Ian Keatley giving them a 28-9 half-time lead and then they survived four second-half yellow cards to defeat their closest rivals.