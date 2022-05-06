Munster hoping lessons learned from last year's defeat

Once bitten, so the old adage begins regarding not falling for the same trick twice and Johann van Graan makes a convincing case that his players have learned the lessons from last season’s loss to Toulouse.

The Munster head coach this week outlined why his team is better equipped this time around in advance of a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against the defending champions than they were when Toulouse travelled to Thomond Park 13 months ago in search of that historic fifth European title.

Back then, on a sunny afternoon in Limerick, Munster were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage of a competition seriously disrupted by Covid-related cancellations and the awarding of 28-0 victories to teams whose attempts to play pool matches earlier in the season at the height of pan-European lockdowns had been scuppered by the virus affecting their opponents.

The final two rounds of pool games were abandoned outright and stadia were still closed to spectators under national public health restrictions. But that was not the only disadvantage Munster found themselves at. A week before their April 3 meeting, van Graan’s side had slumped to a demoralising 13-3 PRO14 final defeat at the hands of Leinster having failed to fire a shot across the bows of their rivals. So expectations were low in advance of this European knockout tie seven days later.

And yet. Munster played with a freedom against Toulouse that belied the paucity of their challenge to Leinster the previous weekend and led 16-9 at half-time thanks to two Keith Earls tries within three minutes of each other. A Gavin Coombes try on 50 minutes offset a Toulouse try early in the third quarter and gave Munster a 23-16 lead before Ugo Mola’s side, aided by the introduction of a heavyweight bench, found another gear and scored three more tries, two of them from Antoine Dupont to see off the home side, 40-33.

Toulouse pressure told in the end. At the set-piece with a lineout steal to set Dupont up for the first of his double on 67 minutes. A cheap penalty concession to hand Romain Ntamack a shot at goal. And then the power game that bulldozed through the phases, rocked Munster backwards and opened the way for their pocket general of a scrum-half to put the game beyond the home side.

Toulouse would beat La Rochelle in the final at Twickenham and again in the French Top 14 final and though their league form has been less consistent this time around they remain a formidable force with the luxury of 10 newly-minted French Six Nations Grand Slam winners dotted through their team.

“They’re a championship side,” van Graan said of their current status. “When you become champions you have a target on your back and everyone will have targeted them. But they’re once again in the quarter-finals of Europe.

“We expect them to perform to the best of their abilities. They have Test players in their tight five and the loose forwards. A French-starting nine and 10 and some incredible back-line players. So we believe they will be at their best.

“We have to make sure we are at our best. And then it will come down to moments. And that’s what you get with Munster versus Toulouse. The game last season was literally won and lost in the last six minutes of the game in terms of one big moment. Who knows? It might come down to that at the weekend again.”

The battle lines already seem to be drawn with van Graan adding: “You can’t look past the set-piece and their power game. Scrum penalties, maul penalties. The kicking game from nine and 10 from both starting sides and their benches, the impact of players coming on and then one player making one play that’s the difference between winning and losing.

“Discipline will be a key aspect. Both sides like to play off quick ball but they also like to put pressure on the breakdown. Currently we have the most turnovers in Europe and they are second. So both sides will be looking to attack and both sides are able to defend… We have to make sure we keep our composure and do the things we do well and also try to disrupt them in the things they do exceptionally well.”

Munster do appear to be in better shape than a year ago. They have lifted themselves out of the morass they found themselves in a month ago when they were beaten comprehensively at home by Leinster in the United Rugby Championship and have won their last three games. The first of which saw off Exeter Chiefs in the Round of 16 second leg at a raucous Thomond Park for an aggregate win against the 2020 champions.

Next stop the 2021 winners and another passionate, fully supportive Munster crowd decamped to Dublin. Despite injuries to key players such as Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne, they have a strength in depth to their personnel which has been self-evident through the last month of squad rotation and van Graan likes the form his players are in.

“We’re in a good place,” the head coach said, needing no further embellishment.