Munster drawing up Toulouse battle plan without Beirne or Conway

Munster are planning to take on Toulouse without Ireland duo Andrew Conway and Tadhg Beirne when they face the European champions in Dublin a week on Saturday.

Head coach Johann van Graan is already resigned to making do without first-choice No.8 Gavin Coombes for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Aviva Stadium and the province revealed on Tuesday that Ireland loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne will be missing for the rest of the season after deciding the neck injury he sustained against Scotland on March 19 will require surgery this week, ruling him out for up to 12 weeks.

Now defence coach JP Ferreira has admitted their preparation for the crunch European tie with the five-time champions is going forward without either wing Conway or lock/flanker Beirne. Neither has played for Munster since returning injured last month from the Six Nations, Conway with a knee problem and Beirne with a thigh injury which had originally been described as “low-grade”.

They have been ruled out of this Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash at home to Cardiff in Cork and asked about Beirne and Conway’s likelihood of facing Toulouse, Ferreira said: “At this stage, they're still busy with their rehab, and training hard, so we'll have to wait and see in that week.

“Currently, it's still the same, we go ahead as if they're not going to be available. If they are available, then excellent, but we'll wait on our medics next week to see who is available. We'll wait on next week and see if they're available or not, but at the moment they're not.”

Ferreira was focusing on Munster’s next job, a Musgrave Park win over Cardiff, to bolster hopes of securing a home quarter-final in the end-of-season play-offs. His side took an important step in that regard with a victory over Ulster in Belfast last Friday night that moved Munster into third place, a point behind the Bulls and level with the Sharks in fourth and the Ulstermen in fifth with two regular-season rounds remaining.

Captain Peter O’Mahony has returned to training after missing the win at Ravenhill through injury but there is a doubt over fellow back-rowers John Hodnett (knee) and Chris Cloete (head and neck) as they prepare to face a team out of the running for a top-eight finish and play-off qualification.

“It’s must-win, definitely,” Ferreira said of the Cardiff game. “We've got the same mindset that we had since we played Exeter in the (Champions Cup) Round of 16… every game is a knockout for it now, we're getting to the end of the season, and it's must-wins.

“We take it like that. It doesn't matter what the opposition, it's the next game. The URC is so close now, the South African teams are doing so well, getting bonus-point wins and putting themselves up there. It's all to play for in the next two rounds.”