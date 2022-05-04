Munster confirm Mike Prendergast will join as attack coach

'It's above all a family choice,' Prendergast is quoted as saying in Midi Olympique
Munster confirm Mike Prendergast will join as attack coach

IN DEMAND: Mike Prendergast. Pascal Guyot/AFP

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 22:42
TJ Galvin

Mike Prendergast will join Munster as attack coach on a three-year contract ahead of next season.

The former Munster scrum-half will join Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket from July.

Prendergast has held the position of attack and backs coach with Racing 92 since 2019.

He was previously assistant coaching roles with Stade Francais, Oyannax, and Grenoble since making the move to France in 2013.

Prendergast had two spells as a player with Munster, and also played in France and England, for Bourgoin and Gloucester respectively.

"It's above all a family choice," Prendergast is quoted as saying in Midi Olympique. "I have been really happy at Racing, I have an excellent relationship with Laurent Travers and Jacky Lorenzetti, but some family matters are pushing me today to return.

“In the meantime, I hope that we will have a great end to the season and that we will offer a title to this club."

After his retirement from professional rugby in 2009, Prendergast continued playing with his club Young Munster while also progressing on the coaching front as he held Head Coach and Director of Rugby roles with the Limerick side.

On the provincial coaching front, he previously worked closely with Academy Manager Ian Costello and Team Manager Niall O’Donovan when overseeing the backline for the Munster A’s that enjoyed British and Irish Cup success in 2012.

More in this section

How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster
Johnny Sexton celebrates Josh van der Flier’s try 14/5/2022 Leinster’s savage beauty could make them Europe’s greatest champions
Tawera Kerr-Barlow tackles Finn Russell 15/5/2022 Ronan O'Gara turning to Cork for help with Kerr-Barlow injury
<p>Jack Daly faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury. ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Jack Daly suffered ACL injury in Munster's loss to Leinster

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up