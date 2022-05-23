Munster confirm hooker Kevin O'Byrne is leaving the province

Munster have confirmed that hooker Kevin O’Byrne will leave the province this summer and join English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders.

O’Byrne made his debut in 2014 against Edinburgh and has scored eight tries in 90 appearances for the province.

The Cork native made his Champions Cup debut in October 2017, coming off the bench as a replacement against Racing 92.

His first European start came that December against Leicester at Welford Road.

The 31-year-old made 18 appearances in the 2018/19 season and 20 appearance in the 2019/20 campaign.

O’Byrne was named in the 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 Dream Team after scoring five tries in 18 appearances.

He has had a limited impact this season, only making three appearances in total as he has fallen behind Niall Scannell, Diarmuid Barron, and Scott Buckley in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Ulster will host Munster in the first of the URC quarter-finals on Friday, June 3rd.

The interpro clash at Kingspan Stadium will kick off at 7.35pm and will be broadcast live by TG4 and Premier Sport.

The three remaining quarter-finals are fixed for Saturday, June 4th.

First up in the clash of the Vodacom Bulls and the Cell C Sharks in Pretoria at 12.45pm Irish time. That will be followed by Leinster’s home tie at the RDS Arena against Glasgow (3.15pm, RTÉ), while Edinburgh must travel to Cape Town to face the DHL Stormers at 6pm.

The URC confirmed the timings of each game have allowed for the possibility of extra-time and a place-kicking competition.

Friday, June 3 Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm.

Saturday, June 4: Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks, Loftus Versfeld, 12.45pm; Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, The RDS, 3.15pm; DHL Stormers v Edinburgh, Newlands Stadium, 6pm.