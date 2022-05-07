Montauban's Kelly Meafua dies after bridge jump 

The 31-year-old Samoan back row forward had played in the club's 48-40 win over Narbonne in the French second division earlier that evening.
Kelly Meafua

Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 13:42
Robert Fry

Tributes have been paid to Montauban's Kelly Meafua who died on Friday night after jumping from a bridge into the river Tarn during an evening of festivities celebrating the end of the season.

"Everyone at USM is in complete shock, Kelly was so well liked. 

"We haven't just lost a player but also a friend and brother," the club said in a statement.

AFP reported that Meafua had been celebrating the club's last home game of the season with his teammates before he was seen jumping from the Pont-Vieux, a height of 22 metres.

One of his teammates, prop Christopher Vaotoa, jumped into the water to help him.

Rescued by firefighters, Vaotoa was taken to hospital with hypothermia before Meafua's body was found early on Saturday morning.

Meafua played Sevens for Samoa and first came to France to play for Narbonne in 2015. He returned to play for Beziers in 2018 before switching to Montauban last season. This season he had played 24 matches in Pro2, scoring eight tries.

