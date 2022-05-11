Mack Hansen signs contract extension to stay at Connacht

Irish international Mack Hansen will be staying at Connacht until at least 2025 after signing a two year contract extension. The Aussie had one year remaining on his current deal.

Since signing from the Brumbies, Hansen has scored six tries in 14 appearances for the Westerners. His form was rewarded with a call-up to the Ireland squad for the November internationals.

He made his Ireland debut against Wales in this year’s Six Nations opener, going on to start in four of Ireland’s five games and scoring a memorable try against France in Paris.

The 24-year-old has been nominated for Connacht’s Player’s Player of the Year Award and Fan’s Player of the Year.

Hansen says it was a no brainer to sign the extension:

"Committing my future at Connacht was a no-brainer. Ever since I arrived in Ireland I cannot speak highly enough of the staff and my teammates who have made me feel right at home. Personally I’m pleased with how my first season has gone and now I want to do everything I can to help the club achieve success for the next three seasons.

"The possibility of training and playing in Connacht Rugby’s new Stadium and High Performance Centre was also a major attraction for me, so I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me and for Connacht."

Head Coach Andy Friend welcomed the news:

"Mack has made an immeasurable impact on the club since his arrival. He’s a popular character with the players, staff and supporters and it’s been really pleasing to see him take to rugby in Ireland like a duck to water.

"For him to commit the next three years of his career to Connacht when he’ll only get better is a really strong show of faith in where we’re going as a club on and off the field, and I look forward to seeing Mack continue to develop and grow as a player during that time too."