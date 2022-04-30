Losing bonus enough for Leinster to seal top spot 

DHL Stormers 20 Leinster 13

Despite falling to a second consecutive defeat on South African soil, Leinster secured top spot in the United Rugby Championship table by claiming a losing bonus point against DHL Stormers in Cape Town this evening.

Currently six points clear of Munster, Cell C Sharks and the Stormers at the summit with one round remaining, finishing in pole position also ensures the Blues will play all of their games in the forthcoming play-offs at home.

The hosts had edged in front with a 15th-minute penalty from Manie Libbok, only for a brace of Ciaran Frawley place-kicks to propel Leinster, who lost out to the Sharks seven days earlier, towards a 6-3 interval cushion.

However, the visitors lost John McKee to the sin-bin in the 43rd-minute and Warrick Galant and Seabelo Senatla crossed over for their opponents in his absence. Ed Byrne’s converted maul effort restored parity on the hour mark, before the Blues suffered the double blow of a Stormers penalty try and a yellow card for scrum-half Cormac Foley.

Whilst Leinster couldn’t muster an equaliser in the closing moments, denying the Stormers any extra scores was nevertheless crucial in the context of their campaign.

Scorers for DHL Stormers: Tries: W Gelant, S Senatla, Penalty Try. Pens: M Libbok.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: E Byrne. Pens: C Frawley 2. Cons: H Byrne.

DHL Stormers: W Gelant; S Senatla, R Nel, D Willemse, L Zas; M Libbok, P de Wet; S Kitshoff, JJ Kotze, F Malherbe; A Smith, M Orie; D Fourie, H Dayimani, E Roos.

Replacements: S Moerat for Smith (35), N Fouche for Malherbe, W Arnoldi for Kotze (both 61), B Harris for Kitshoff, J Pokomela for Fourie (both 70), G Masimla for de Wet (78).

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly; A Byrne, J Osborne, R O’Loughlin, R Russell; C Frawley, C Foley; E Byrne, J McKee, T Clarkson; B Deeny, J Murphy; A Soroka, S Penny, R Ruddock.

Replacements: L Barron for O’Reilly (43-54), J Dunne for Deeny (49), V Abdaladze for Clarkson (51), H Byrne for A Byrne (54), S O’Brien for Ruddock (61), M Milne for E Byrne (68), L Barron for McKee (70), M Moloney for Penny (77).

Referee: C Evans (WRU).