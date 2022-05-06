Leo Cullen: the Everton fan hoping his Blues can match Liverpool

Life as a blue isn’t all sweetness and light for Leo Cullen.

Being an Everton fan is bad enough at the best of times but add in a seven-year old son who owes his allegiance to Liverpool and this must make for a torturous time for the Leinster head coach as one club battles relegation and the other chases an historic quadruple.

Still, it’s impossible not to admire what Jurgen Klopp’s side is doing at the moment with their latest offering coming this week when they absorbed a punishing first-half away to Villareal before countering with a three-goal salvo in their Champions League semi-final.

Klopp called his boys mentality monsters and Leinster might need some of that as they face a Tigers side that has shown itself to be especially dangerous in the closing minutes of more than one game in the course of this season.

“That’s the mentality piece of those playoff games when the momentum is maybe shifting away from you. It is making sure you have that strong mentality to understand ‘what is the plan and how can we tweak it based on some of the pictures that we are seeing’.

“Obviously those two Champions League semi-finals threw up plenty of things. Man City looked like they were home and hosed coming to the end of the game and suddenly Real Madrid hit them for two goals so there are lots of bits in terms of mentality in these knockout games that we can certainly take.” Leicester have rebuilt from the ashes of what had been a run of some woeful seasons under head coach Steve Borthwick and Cullen has seen the familiar strands of the club’s DNA from his own time as a Tiger a quarter of a century ago.

He described a workmanlike team but one sprinkled with a layer of international star quality. A side with a strong kicking game, a focus on the setpiece and a capable defence orchestrated by Kevin Sinfield who has transferred his coaching talents from rugby league.

Leo Cullen wins the lineout ball during the Heineken Cup round six match between Leicester Tigers and Leinster at Welford Road on January 19, 2008. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Leinster will try to bend the game to their will instead.

“We need to bring the right level of intensity and impose our own game. We have an understanding of the type of game that Leicester bring. They try to squeeze you so it is making sure that we don’t get too frustrated with some of that because we know they are going to kick a lot and they will try to be aggressive around the breakdown area. “ It was here that Cullen rerouted the conversation towards the referee and, at first, the importance of ‘painting the right pictures’ for Mathieu Raynal at the ruck area where the interpretation of the man in the middle is key.

The key for any side is to understand the official’s leanings as early as possible and the same will hold for the scrum where the Frenchman’s interpretation created such controversy two months ago when England and Ireland met in Twickenham.

Raynal penalised Ireland six times at the setpiece in the course of that encounter and, according to Jack Conan some time later, apologies for some of those decisions through the usual background channels.

No surprise then that Cullen admitted to giving this department considerable thought this week, not only because Raynal will be in charge again here but for the fact that two of the principal actors that day – Tadhg Furlong and Ellis Genge – will be starring again too.

“Yeah, we have had a fair bit of discussion and there was a fair bit of feedback coming off that game as well, in terms of some of those EPCR clips. Some of what England were doing that day at Twickenham has been well flagged, particularly around Ellis Genge and what they term as sidesteps left and hitting and chasing as well.

“So a lot of that has come out through the EPCR channels and some of the feedback post-Six Nations as well. So, for our guys, just making sure that we are trying to impose ourselves in some of those setpiece tussles. It’s a huge part of the game. Exciting challenge in store for the big boys, going hard at it. They are two good forward packs going at it.”