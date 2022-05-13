Leo Cullen not relying on tiredness to hamper Toulouse in Dublin

Leo Cullen says Leinster won't be expecting Toulouse to feel the effects of their game against Munster last week when his Leinster side play host to the Top 14 and European champions in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

Ugo Mola’s side went toe to toe with Munster for 100 minutes-plus at the same Aviva Stadium venue last Saturday before squeezing through on the back of a shootout. Add in the flights over and back to Ireland from France and this next assignment is a big ask for the visitors against such a capable opponent.

Leinster start the game as favourites after their own quarter-final defeat of Leicester Tigers at Welford Road in a game that started while the Toulouse-Munster tie was still on the line, but Cullen can’t say if any of that will play a part.

“I don’t know, is the honest answer. Does it take a bit of a toll? They're used to the grind of Top 14 anyway, week on week, so it's the size of the game. We'll wait and see, it's not something we will rely on ourselves, their fatigue.

“For us, we just want to impose our game regardless of what the opposition has done the week before. We tried to get that balance between having some intensity this week, recovering from coming back late on Saturday night and just managing the group well.

“We only have one change to the 23 and their 23 is well settled. I know they picked up a couple of knocks in the backs last week.

“We've got to be able to impose our game when we have the ball and when we don't have the ball. When you're at the Aviva, there's a certain familiarity, but we can't rely on it. We have the crowd's support, it feeds into the energy of the team.” Central to any strategy when facing Toulouse is how to contain Antoine Dupont.

The French scrum-half has been the outstanding rugby player in the world for the last 12 months and more and his ability to spark big, defining moments in games has seen his club and his country over the finishing line time and again in recent years.

Cullen and Leinster got their first glimpse of his abilities and potential when he came off the bench for Castres as a replacement for Cedric Garcia in a pool game at Stade Pierre Antoine in October of 2014. He was still only 17 at the time.

“It is dangerous to focus on just one player, and they have a multitude of threats, but yeah, if you switch off for more than one second he's very dangerous in terms of his own running game, his ability to break, but it's also if you get to sucked in by him.

“They have the ability to make breaks out wider and his support lines on the inside are very, very dangerous. So it's making sure we have guys that are constantly tracking back on the inside because he is so dangerous in terms of being on someone's shoulder, the ball is back on the inside all the time. So he's a constant threat.” Dupont is only one intriguing subplot as Leinster try to take a step closer to what would be a record-equalling fifth European Cup title and the province was closing in on the 40,000-mark in terms of ticket sales as of Friday lunchtime.

An incredible number given they only went on sale on Monday.

“It's a fascinating challenge,” said Cullen who has been involved as player or head coach in every one of Leinster’s titles to date. “We have huge respect for them as a team. We're just excited to get going at this point, dying for kickoff. Let's get it on now.

“It's what we're excited about and just rip into the challenge of playing the top team of Europe over the last 25 years of the competition. “It doesn't get much better really, we're excited to get going.”