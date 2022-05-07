Leo Cullen expects no repeat of set-piece shambles

Leo Cullen is confident that there will be no repeat of Ireland’s setpiece shambles against England two months ago when his Leinster pack take on Leicester Tigers under the watchful eye of the same French referee.

Mathieu Raynal frustrated Andy Farrell’s side during that Six Nations contest when awarding six penalties against the visitors at the setpiece, with Jack Conan subsequently suggesting that the official had apologised for some of his decisions.

Ireland still won the game comfortably against an England side reduced to 14 men after the early sending-off of Charlie Ewels but central to the scrum saga that day were Ellis Genge and Tadhg Furlong who will pack down again this afternoon.

Cullen, Leinster’s head coach, said that much of what England did illegally at the scrum that day has been well-flagged, not least what he termed as Genge’s “sidesteps left and hitting and chasing” in the head to head.

“When there is a red card in a game, there is often the human side of officials where, are you trying to even the contest up somehow? There’s always a little bit of that that goes on,” said Cullen, Leinster’s head coach.

“Maybe some of the bits that Ellis Genge is known for, in terms of getting an advantage, he was allowed get away with a little too much that day. That would be my mature reflection from the sidelines.

“When I was watching that game at the time, I was like, ‘What is going on here? Why is this stuff being rewarded?’ That was my honest opinion at the time watching the game as a supporter of a big game of rugby, because it felt like a step back.

“I think that’s been all the feedback since that game as well. So, through the appropriate channels, that has all been the discussion, certain things haven’t been allowed to happen.”

Genge is the only member of the Leicester pack on duty here who faced Ireland that day but the visitors will have seven forwards who played a part in that 32-15 win, including other front rows in Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy.