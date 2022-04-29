Leo Cullen continues to chop and change in Cape Town 

Leo Cullen didn’t bring a 31-man squad to South Africa for the hell of it so it is no shock to see that the Leinster head coach has made eight changes to his starting XV for their second ‘tour’ game, against the Stormers in Cape Town, tomorrow.

As with the side and the wider 23 that came up five points shy of the Sharks in Durban last week, the visitors will be light on experience given the vast bulk of the province’s Ireland front-liners have been left behind in Dublin.

Next week's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Leicester Tigers is the sum of their focus right now.

Eight of the side chosen to start tomorrow have less than 20 caps and another six of the eight men on the bench can say the same. That’s a callow collective for a game against the side sitting below them in second place in the URC table.

Leinster still need a point or two to be absolutely sure of top spot in the ladder at the end of the regular season and, with it, the home advantage that would accrue off the back of that right the way through the three playoff rounds.

Their last game is at home to Munster deep into May.

Academy scrum-half Cormac Foley will be making just his fourth appearance and his first start. Rob Russell will be on the wing bringing up his own quartet of caps while John McKee and Brian Deeny get to build on the debuts they made seven days before. Rory O’Loughlin and Adam Byrne will be the senior staff manning the back line with Scott Penny and captain Rhys Ruddock wearing the pips on their shoulder up front. It’s a big ask against a Stormers side in full flow.

Only four points separate the Stormers in second and the Bulls who inhabit the last of the playoff spots in eighth. Kick-off at DHL Stadium is at 5.15pm Irish time and the game is being shown live on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV.

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly; A Byrne, J Osborne, R O’Loughlin, R Russell; C Frawley, C Foley; E Byrne, J McKee, T Clarkson; B Deeny, J Murphy; A Soroka, S Penny, R Ruddock.

Replacements: L Barron; M Milne, V Abdaladaze, J Dunne, S O’Brien, N McCarthy, H Byrne, M Moloney.