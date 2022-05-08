Leinster v Toulouse fixed for Saturday

Leinster will face Toulouse on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in the first of the weekend's Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.
The contest between two storied European clubs with nine Heineken Champions Cup titles between will be broadcast live on BT Sport. The game kicks off at 3pm
The second semi - and all French affair - between Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle and Racing 92 will be played at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on Sunday. The game which also kicks off at 3pm will be shown by BT Sport, Channel 4 and Virgin Media.