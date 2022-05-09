Leinster v Toulouse brings an assortment of storylines

It must have been a good hour after Saturday’s game in Leicester as Dan Sheehan stood perspiring in the sweat box of a press room but still drinking in every minute of his experience at one of England’s most storied venues.

“Yeah, old-school ground, old-school dressing-room. I’m sweating here still!”

Sheehan only played just over half-an-hour. Ross Molony, the only man in Leinster’s pack without a senior Ireland cap, went the full 80 and then faced the unenviable task of having to go through anti-doping after a game that kicked off in temperatures of 18 degrees.

Maybe it was the close confines of Welford Road, but this Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final seemed to be particularly frenetic at first-hand, the tackles that bit more stated, and to think that’s only an appetiser for the dish to come.

It doesn’t get much bigger than Toulouse in a European semi-final.

“I spent 15 years just sitting on the couch watching it or being at the games,” said the hooker. “To be over the whitewash playing in a game like this is hugely exciting. It's something that, even now, I’m kinda getting tingles thinking about it.”

He’s hardly alone in that.

People talk about the back end of the European Cup being as close to Test rugby as club rugby gets. Well, Leinster and Toulouse bring the sort of star power, glamour, history and assortment of storylines that leave this one’s status is no doubt.

Thirteen of the Ireland team that featured in their Six Nations game against France in Paris earlier this year were sourced from this Leinster squad. Nine of the Frenchmen who featured that day were of Toulouse.

Add in the international element of Pita Ahki, the Arnold brothers and Joe Tekori and the Top 14 side presents a frankly ridiculous challenge with an array of talent that, in so many areas, ally a freak physical size with equally abnormal talent levels.

Sheehan is hardly a wet week into his career at this stage but he stood out with a superb showing in that 30-24 defeat at the Stade de France earlier this year when he replaced Rónan Kelleher after 55 minutes. He knows what’s coming.

“Both sides will have a lot of familiar faces. It's going to be the direct carries, two big packs going up against each other. I think it will be a gainline-focused game for the first phases and then it's who can get to the space the quickest.

“It's all about the start, you saw in France, we struggled to start well and then it can be so hard to get back in the game. They're able to smother the game out. I think the start and physical side will decide the game.”

Ulster and Munster have shown that Irish sides can stand up to this combination of brute force and brilliant individualism and that’s no small thing for a Leinster side that has struggled with that manner of opposition in Europe in recent times.

Leicester brought some of that heft to the table at the weekend but their attacking conservatism with a game based on copious kicking and a forward-focused approach will look even more two-dimensional compared to Stade Toulousain.

That said, the Tigers’ ability to cause problems for Leinster at scrum and lineout will have been noted by Ugo Mola – so too Leinster’s ability to claim their own mini-victories – but there was at least no repeat of Ireland’s torture at Twickenham under the eye of Mathieu Raynal.

The French referee’s decision to award a penalty against Leinster at the first scrum two days ago produced an enormous roar, and no doubt hopes that this was Twickenham Part II, but Sheehan insisted there was no sense of dread in their own ranks at the time.

“No. I don't think so. We have obviously spoken massively about it. There were four of the same faces in that scrum and then obviously the ref is the same. We had prepared for the last three weeks to be able to manage both ways, if it goes against us, be able to fix it ourselves.

“That was one thing we talked about from that Ireland-England game, we didn't find a solution right away. We relied on the review after the game but that's obviously too late. I think our problem-solving was better this time.”

Reacting on the fly will be essential against Toulouse.