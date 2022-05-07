Leinster set up blueblood semi-final with Toulouse after holding off Tigers

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final

Leicester Tigers 14

Leinster 23

Leinster took care of the Premiership’s top team in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening and, in the process, set up a heavyweight clash with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium next weekend.

This was teed up as a test between two traditional giants of the European game, with Leinster gunning for a fifth title and the Tigers back in the last eight of this tournament for the first time in six years after a spell in the domestic doldrums.

Ben Youngs had admitted that this would be the most accurate measure as to how high the rising Leicester swell has been under head coach Steve Borthwick and the answer is not one that he or anyone at the famous club will be happy with.

They still have some way to go to match the biggest of the big boys.

The atmosphere for a late afternoon kick-off was electric, even if there were close to 5,000 seats left unoccupied, and the confines of a tight pitch in a bedlam stadium was made all the more challenging by a swirling wind that added a sense of lottery to things.

Leo Cullen had waxed lyrical about his two years as a player at Leicester ahead of this tie, and of the need to impose Leinster’s own game on a side that seeks to suffocate opponents with its outright physicality and aerial game.

Boy did they do that in the opening forty.

Roared onto the field by Dan Leavy, whose long battle with injury ended in premature retirement earlier this season, Leinster caught the emotional pitch of this occasion to perfection and executed their lines brilliantly.

Johnny Sexton put them 3-0 up early doors but maybe the most notable aspect of the opening ten minutes was the fact that referee Mathieu Raynal penalised both sides for scrum infringements.

Raynal awarded six penalties against Ireland when they played England at Twickenham but the Frenchman would draw the ire of a pantomime crowd time and again through a first-half that went from bad to worse for the hosts.

Ultimately, neither side would earn his trust fully at the scrum.

Leinster weren’t perfect in that first-half but they were excellent for long spells and caught the Tigers with bursts of sheer brilliance while dealing comfortably with the up and unders directed towards them by the boot of George Ford.

Their first try came after 16 minutes and via a lineout sourced off the back of a scintillating break by the superb Jamison Gibson-Park. The resultant penalty and throw from touch ended with Josh van der Flier flying over the whitewash.

Five minutes later and Robbie Henshaw was burrowing over. Again it was a penalty, a kick to touch and a lineout that provided the starting point but the home fans met that score with a chorus of disapproval after what they felt was a late hit on Ford by Hugo Keenan.

Music to Leinster’s ears, no doubt.

A second penalty from Sexton followed on the brink of half-time to leave it 20-0 to the visitors and with the threat or a rout in the air, but Leicester came out to another thunderous welcome and this time that backing had its desired effect.

The Tigers dominated territory and possession in the third quarter, attacking the Leinster line with a momentum that the visitors struggled to cope with, and the dam inevitably broke with Chris Ashton going over in the corner for a converted try after 46 minutes.

Maybe the wonder is that they didn’t get more from this spell. Ford continued to ignore the option of three easy points as Leinster’s penalty count rose, instead choosing to turn the screw and turn the volume up another notch or two each time.

Try as they might though they couldn’t push the envelope any further when it counted. A dropped ball here, a James Ryan lineout steal there: slowly but surely that intensity of purpose fell away and Leinster began to breathe that bit easier.

Leinster found their way up the far end long enough for Josh van der Flier to block a Freddie Steward kick and that ended a few actions later in Ross Byrne, just on for a bloodied Sexton, tapping over three to make it a 23-7 game.

That was that.

Nic Dolly did trundle over for a second Tigers try with the stadium already emptying and Leinster possibly even then eyeing the prospect of next weekend’s assignment back in their second Dublin home.

Their meeting with Toulouse, the reigning champions who crushed Munster’s ambitions with that place-kicking win in the Aviva Stadium earlier in the day, should be an exceptional game of rugby between the two bluebloods.

The French side is looking to extend their number of European Cup titles at the head of the roll of honour to half-a-dozen while the Irish province is straining every sinew to join them at the summit on five.

LEICESTER TIGERS: F Steward; C Ashton, M Moroni, G Porter, H Potter; G Ford, B Youngs; E Genge, J Montoya, D Cole; O Chessum, C Green; H Liebenberg, T Reffell, J Wiese.

Replacements: N Nadolo for Moroni (45); G Martin for Reffell (50); J Heyes for Cole and R Wigglesworth for Youngs (both 59); H Wells for Green (63); F Burns for Ashton (67); N Dolly for Montoya (74); J Whitcombe for Genge (78).

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, K Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan for Kelleher (48); M Ala’alatoa for Furlong, C Healy for Porter and R Byrne for Sexton (all 63); R Ruddock for Conan and L McGrath for Gibson-Park (both 71); T O’Brien for J O’Brien (72); J McCarthy for Ryan (77).

Referee: M Raynal (France).