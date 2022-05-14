Leinster ratings: Sexton the master puppeteer as Molony shines

Leinster

15 Hugo Keenan – 7

Relatively quiet defensively compared to outstanding recent displays, largely due to Leinster’s domination. Made one uncharacteristic fumble but, true to form, he sent the 40,000 home happier still with a typically stylish last-minute try.

14 Jimmy O’Brien – 7

Might have put the skids under Toulouse during a frantic start but chose to step inside into Mattias Lebel’s tackle instead of going for the corner. A handful for the full 80 minutes.

13 Garry Ringrose – 8

Showed why there isn’t an outside centre to touch him, on this side of the Equator at least. Big breaks, little breaks, grubbers and a centre of gravity so low that at one stage he seemed to be subterranean.

12 Robbie Henshaw – 7.5

Leicester couldn’t handle his controlled fury and neither could Toulouse. His first charge caused so much damage that it guaranteed a priceless seven points to soothe nerves frayed by Dupont’s early strike.

11 James Lowe – 9

Siege-gun left boot, riotous running, defensive power and a few acrobatics thrown in for good measure. Two more tries make it 18 in 19 for the season. One more in the final will equal Chris Ashton’s 11 for the most in a single campaign.

10 Jonathan Sexton – 9.5

The master puppeteer at his very best, staging an exhibition in how great players make great occasions. Toulouse could barely touch him, let alone live with him. Would have been 10 out of 10 but for one slightly wayward crosskick, aimed for a stampeding Lowe.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park – 7

Learnt to his cost that it doesn’t pay to play fast and loose with his opposite number. Responded to the sight of Antoine Dupont disappearing into the distance with another high-class performance.

1 Andrew Porter – 6

He’s had more comfortable afternoons in the trench warfare of the set-piece. Saw one scrum crumble and looked suitably aghast when referee Karl Dickson pinged him for a penalty at another.

2 Ronan Kelleher – 6.5

An accidental clash of heads forced him into an unsteady exit for the obligatory test which he failed. Will be a crying shame if that prevents him from finishing an impressive season in his first Champions’ Cup final.

3 Tadhg Furlong – 6

Didn’t last long but long enough to deliver probably the most sumptuous pass ever attempted by a tighthead, a perfect 25-yarder. Maybe the gods thought he’d got above himself, hence the hobbling exit.

4 Ross Molony – 9

The only uncapped member of the starting pack but not for much longer. Outstanding in the set-piece and around the field, he delivered the crowning glory in the shape of a majestic pass for the second try. Toulouse had been done like the proverbial kipper.

5 James Ryan – 6.5

Not one of his more dominant matches but still more than good enough. Struck telling blows at critical times, like stealing a Toulouse throw almost from the grasping fingers of the gigantic Rory Arnold.

6 Caelan Doris – 7

Scything early break had the holders retreating in such disarray that their predicament seemed beyond salvation. It would have been had the inside pass fired at Keenan been ever so slightly more user-friendly.

7 Josh van der Flier – 7.5

Wasted little time delivering his 12th try of the season, one which took some finishing after a heavy tackle. It was a way of serving early notice on Toulouse, that they would be going home without the trophy won at Twickenham this time last year.

8 Jack Conan – 7

His only awkward moment came ten minutes into the second half when Romain NTamack fell chasing his own grubber. The TMO looked for any sign of a trip, found none, Conan puffed his cheeks and resumed his match-winning business.

Pick of the substitutes:

Dan Sheehan, for Kelleher, 46 minutes: Immediate impact.