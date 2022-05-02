Leinster ranks bolstered as Baird & Kelleher return for Leicester

Leinster Rugby have issued an injury update ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road (Kick-off 5.30pm).

The province have welcomed back the versatile Ryan Baird and first-choice hooker Rónan Kelleher back into full-training ahead of the away clash with Tigers this weekend.

Baird has recovered from a back injury picked up on international duty while Kelleher was a late withdrawal from the squad against Cell C Sharks with a shoulder knock.

Kelleher's return is a welcome one for Leo Cullen, given James Treacy is ruled out with a neck injury.

Cullen now has the luxury of choosing between his two international hookers, Kelleher and Dan Sheehan, when he announces his team later this week.

Max Deegan is carrying a shoulder injury and will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his availability to face the English side.

Again, winger Dave Kearney and back-row Will Connors will miss the clash, with the former nursing a hamstring injury and the latter recovering from a knee injury.

The full Leinster squad have now returned from South Africa and will begin their preparation for Saturday at the province's base in UCD.

Their squad had been split, with some spending the last two weeks on South African soil, where they came away with two losing bonus points from their matches against the Sharks and the Stormers.

Those 2 points confirmed their place as the top of the URC table heading into the last round of fixtures.