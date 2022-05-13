Leinster name unchanged 15 for Toulouse test at the Aviva

Leo Cullen has kept faith with the side that saw off Leicester Tigers for this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final clash with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

The one change to the matchday XV sees Ciaran Frawley replace Tommy O’Brien on the bench. O’Brien, the former Ireland U20 captain, suffered an ACL injury this week and faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

That unfortunate development aside, Leinster are well set to go again after their ultimately convincing defeat of the Tigers at Welford Road with 13 Ireland internationals in their line-up and with Ross Molony and Jimmy O’Brien surely on the brink of Test honours.

That sees Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park continuing their partnership at half-back, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw holding the centre and Hugo Keenan acting as pivot to an exciting back three.

All eyes will be on the battle up front where Leinster have struggled in some of the biggest matches at the back end of recent European adventures but the starting front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong is second to none.

It’s another big game for Molony who has been in excellent form this season with Ryan Baird again conspicuous by his absence despite recent positive injury bulletins. James Ryan starts for the second week in a row after his own injury issues.

The back row is another all-Ireland department with the excellent Josh van der Flier well served by the presence of Caelan Doris and Jack Conan on either side.

Another half-dozen internationals await introduction off the bench which will be crucial against a Toulouse side that is, like Leinster, bursting at the seams with top-class talent across the entire 23.

Ugo Mola has made a handful of changes, which is no surprise given the fact that the French are returning to Ireland to play a second game in Dublin in the space of eight days, and having required extra-time and penalty kicks to overcome Munster.

Juan Cruz Mallia comes onto the wing for Dimitri Delibes, Cyril Baille returns to loosehead in place of Rodrigue Neti and Anthony Jelonch replaces Thibaud Flament at No.8.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J McCarthy, R Ruddock, L McGrath, R Byrne, C Frawley.

Toulouse: T Ramos; JC Mallia, P Fouyssac, P Ahki, M Lebel; R Natamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, D Aldegheri; R Arnold, E Meafou; R Elstadt, F Cros, A Jelonch.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, R Neti, D Ainu’u, J Tekori, S Tolofua, T Flament, MP Relo, Z Holmes.

Referee: K Dickson (RFU).