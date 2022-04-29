Leinster look to secure the point that will guarantee top spot

Leinster need just one more match point from their two remaining regular season URC games to make sure of their spot at the top of the ladder and, with it, home advantage
Leinster look to secure the point that will guarantee top spot

29 April 2022; Adam Byrne, right and Lee Barron during a Leinster Rugby Captain's Run at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 15:30
Brendan O'Brien

Leinster need just one more match point from their two remaining regular season URC games to make sure of their spot at the top of the ladder and, with it, home advantage for as long as they remain in the playoffs.

It’s a box they will surely tick either today or on May 21st when they welcome Munster to Dublin but Leo Cullen isn’t allowing such short-term ambitions to inhibit the club’s long-term goals. Today’s squad reaffirms that.

Stuart Lancaster and the bulk of the Ireland front line internationals are back home preparing for next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Leicester Tigers while today’s side shows eight changes to the XV that fell five points short of the Sharks last week.

Eight of them have less than 20 caps and six of the eight chosen on the bench can say the same. That’s a callow collective for a game against a side sitting below them in second place in the URC table and seeking an eighth straight home win.

Academy scrum-half Cormac Foley will be making just his fourth appearance and a first start, Rob Russell will be on the wing and bringing up his own quartet of caps while John McKee and Brian Deeny get to build on the debuts they made seven days before.

“I think the experience will stand to a lot of our guys,” said Cullen earlier this week of their South African adventure.

Rory O’Loughlin and Adam Byrne will be the senior staff manning the back line with Scott Penny and captain Rhys Ruddock wearing the pips on their shoulder up front. Ciaran Frawley wears the No.10 shirt for the first time in over two years.

Leinster looked like getting blown away at one stage against the Sharks but could have snatched the win at the end. Another losing bonus point today would do just fine.

Leinster: 15. Max O’Reilly; 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Jamie Osborne, 12. Rory O’Loughlin, 11. Rob Russell; 10. Ciarán Frawley, 9. Cormac Foley; 1. Ed Byrne, 2. John McKee, 3. Thomas Clarkson; 4. Brian Deeny, 5. Josh Murphy; 6. Alex Soroka, 7. Scott Penny, 8. Rhys Ruddock (captain).

Replacements: 16. Lee Barron, 17. Michael Milne, 18. Vakh Abdaladze, 19. Jack Dunne, 20. Seán O’Brien, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. Martin Moloney.

More in this section

How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster
Johnny Sexton celebrates Josh van der Flier’s try 14/5/2022 Leinster’s savage beauty could make them Europe’s greatest champions
Tawera Kerr-Barlow tackles Finn Russell 15/5/2022 Ronan O'Gara turning to Cork for help with Kerr-Barlow injury
<p>Jack Daly faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury. ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Jack Daly suffered ACL injury in Munster's loss to Leinster

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up