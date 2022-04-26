Leinster boss Leo Cullen gives upbeat assessment on Rónan Kelleher's shoulder injury

Leo Cullen has confirmed that the shoulder injury which kept Rónan Kelleher out of last Saturday’s URC defeat to the Sharks in Durban was a minor issue.

That’s good news for Leinster fans who, despite the side’s current league commitments in the southern hemisphere, will already have an eye on Saturday week’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Leicester Tigers.

The league leaders wasted no time in getting Kelleher back to base in Dublin where he will be treated and monitored. They had already left the vast majority of their frontline Ireland internationals behind when they embarked on their South African trip.

Kelleher was brought along having had limited game time lately due to injury. Andrew Porter was a member of the travelling party for the same reason and, having bagged over 50 minutes at the weekend, Cullen suggested that he too will be rested.

“He’s in transit,” he laughed after an initially vague response. “He’s in cold storage.”

Leinster play the second game of their current tour at the weekend when they face the Stormers in Cape Town. Their hosts are second in the table and still have a mathematical chance of usurping them at the summit with two games to go.

Leinster probably need two points from this week and their last league game at home to Munster to finish top and guarantee home venue all the way up to and including a possible final but Max Deegan and James Tracey are doubts for this next assignment.

Deegan injured a shoulder against the Sharks while Tracy missed the game with a neck issue picked up in training, so that’s two more players with Test experience who may be absent when Leinster take to the field in South Africa.

Their decision to travel without the likes of Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, and Tadhg Furlong has put some noses out of joint down there and Cullen can understand that while insisting that they have done what’s best for their club. The former Leinster skipper cited the three extra-play-off games this season between the URC's quarters and semis and the Champions Cup with its’s two-legged round of 16. Things would have been different had Connacht knocked them out of Europe, he said.

“But for the South African media or broadcaster, yeah, maybe they want the star names. The way the system works, you can only squeeze so much out of our players and our players are our assets at the end of the day, aren’t they?

“You have your November internationals, your Six Nations internationals, and your summer tour to New Zealand, so there’s X amount of internationals, so how many more games are you going to get out of them?”

It’s not as if Leinster found themselves outclassed last weekend.

Tracy’s injury led to 21-year old academy hooker Lee Barron getting a late SOS to make the three-flight trip to Durban and he then came off the bench to face a side whose opposite number was World Cup winner Bongi Mbomambi.

A very young and inexperienced visiting side only lost by five points having been held up over the line when time ran out but another searching examination awaits against a Stormers side that prefers to keep the ball in hand more than the Sharks.

Win that and any carping would soon go away.

“Like, I understand the debate about it, but we just have to do what is best for the group so we can't get too bogged down by it," said Cullen. "We tried to flag it that if this happens, this is what we're likely to do, from the club point of view.

“We've had plenty of those discussions just so we are all on the same page and understand. So, yeah, there would have been a realisation that maybe there would be ... what's the right word, unhappiness, perhaps, with some of the selections, but it is what it is.”