La Rochelle's Kerr-Barlow out of Champions Cup final - reports

Ronan O’Gara and La Rochelle have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster in 11 days with the news that All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow has been ruled out for six weeks with a fracture in his hand.

The New Zealander had been replaced on 53 minutes in La Rochelle’s 20-13 semi-final victory over French rivals Racing 92 in Lens last Sunday, a win that sent O’Gara’s side into the decider for the second season in a row. That victory came at a cost as Kerr-Barlow’s injury to his left hand could keep him out until the Top 14 final in late June, should his side reach it.