La Rochelle's Kerr-Barlow out of Champions Cup final - reports

The New Zealander suffered the injury in the semi-final win over Racing 92
La Rochelle's Kerr-Barlow out of Champions Cup final - reports

La Rochelle's Tawera Kerr-Barlow tackles Finn Russell of Racing 92

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 16:56
Simon Lewis

Ronan O’Gara and La Rochelle have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster in 11 days with the news that All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow has been ruled out for six weeks with a fracture in his hand.

The New Zealander had been replaced on 53 minutes in La Rochelle’s 20-13 semi-final victory over French rivals Racing 92 in Lens last Sunday, a win that sent O’Gara’s side into the decider for the second season in a row. That victory came at a cost as Kerr-Barlow’s injury to his left hand could keep him out until the Top 14 final in late June, should his side reach it.

French newspaper Midi Olympique reported on Tuesday that the 2015 World Cup winner will definitely miss the trip to Marseille, when La Rochelle are due to meet four-time champions Leinster at Stade Velodrome on May 28.

More in this section

How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster
Johnny Sexton celebrates Josh van der Flier’s try 14/5/2022 Leinster’s savage beauty could make them Europe’s greatest champions
Tawera Kerr-Barlow tackles Finn Russell 15/5/2022 Ronan O'Gara turning to Cork for help with Kerr-Barlow injury
<p>Jack Daly faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury. ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Jack Daly suffered ACL injury in Munster's loss to Leinster

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up