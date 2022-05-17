La Rochelle's Kerr-Barlow out of Champions Cup final - reports

Ronan O’Gara and La Rochelle have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster in 11 days with the news that All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow has been ruled out for six weeks with a fracture in his hand.
The New Zealander had been replaced on 53 minutes in La Rochelle’s 20-13 semi-final victory over French rivals Racing 92 in Lens last Sunday, a win that sent O’Gara’s side into the decider for the second season in a row. That victory came at a cost as Kerr-Barlow’s injury to his left hand could keep him out until the Top 14 final in late June, should his side reach it.
French newspaper Midi Olympique reported on Tuesday that the 2015 World Cup winner will definitely miss the trip to Marseille, when La Rochelle are due to meet four-time champions Leinster at Stade Velodrome on May 28.