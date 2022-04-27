JP Ferreira predicts big things for Alex Kendellen and Josh Wycherley

It has long been a mantra in coaching circles regarding team selection that one player’s misfortune is another’s opportunity and at Munster the positive side of that scenario is being admirably showcased by Alex Kendellen and Josh Wycherley.

Yesterday’s news that first-choice loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne has likely had his season ended by the neck injury he sustained on Six Nations duty with Ireland was described as “a massive loss” by assistant coach JP Ferreira. Yet if offers Wycherley, 22, the chance to further his claim to the number one jersey while second-year academy forward Kendellen, 21, is set to continue his run in the back row when Munster welcome Cardiff to Musgrave Park this Friday night.

Both came in for high praise yesterday when Ferreira faced the media ahead of the penultimate round of United Rugby Championship league action and a game the defence coach agreed was “must win” in terms of securing the home quarter-final spot that Munster so desperately crave.

Having tipped former Ireland U20 captain Kendellen for senior Test honours in the near future, Ferreira was asked about the absence of Kilcoyne and seamlessy referenced the players stepping up in his absence.

“Obviously he is a massive loss and we really hope that he pulls this op and that everything goes well in his rehab and that he can get back onto the pitch as soon as possible,” Ferreira said of Kilcoyne, who also risks missing Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand having been ruled out for “up to 12 weeks”.

“But Jeremy (Loughman) and Josh (Wycherley) and Liam O’Connor, you have seen how Johann has changed them with, say, Jeremy playing one weekend and then Josh the other weekend, so we try to keep them fresh but in saying that Graham (Rowntree) has done a great job in his scrummaging and with those tight forwards and rotation and just getting everybody on board so we need, like we did against Wasps when we all had Covid and were out, that they young lads can step up and fill the boots of the likes of 'Killer'.

Wycherley’s progression, the defence coach added, “has almost been as good as Alex Kendellen’s from a tight forwards perspective”.

“Josh, is young and upcoming, I think he had the worst 20 minutes against Clermont (on his European debut last season) but then he settled and he learned, he learned pretty quick facing veteran props. Joshie is with the young stocks coming through, they are just a bundle of energy and exciting and they want to learn more, they want … they are like a baby sucking up all the info from Graham to myself to Johann to Steve … they are really pushing everyone around them.

“Kendo’s come in and he’s been unbelievable. He’s a ball of energy. Make no mistake about it, he makes a lot of mistakes as well and we as coaches, especially Graham spends time with him. He’s still got a way to go but you can’t fault his work ethic and his energy and his double actions. As a young up and coming player he’s going to play some big matches for Munster and he’ll probably get into the Irish side in the not too far future.”

Kendellen himself was understandably a little more cautious on his Ireland prospects for the coming tour to New Zealand, for which the three Tests against the All Blacks were confirmed yesterday with the expectation that two tour games against the Maori will also be rubber-stamped. The Corkman insisted he had not given any possible selection for Andy Farrell’s extended squad any consideration.

“To be honest, no, it's been all all focus towards the URC and that Toulouse game in two weeks’ time,” Kendellen said. “I'm not looking looking past that. We've got a big job to do here in Munster and whatever happens after that happens.