Johann van Graan not focused on URC permutations

The permutations for the United Rugby Championship play-offs can wait as far as Johann van Graan is concerned, all that matters to Munster is beating Leinster in Dublin on Saturday and securing a home quarter-final draw.

Almost a year on from the Munster head coach targeting a home draw in the URC play-offs at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, van Graan’s squad will go into the final round of regular-season games still fighting tooth and nail with four other clubs for the right to play their last-eight match at Thomond Park.

Munster lie in second, needing victory over top dogs Leinster to secure that runner-up spot on the URC table and keep the Sharks, Stormers, Ulster and the Bulls at arm’s length. Lose and all bets are off with the very real possibility of falling outside the top four and facing an away day for the quarters that could take Munster to one of Durban, Cape Town, Belfast or back up to altitude in Pretoria.

So far straightforward but when the opponent blocking their progression is a Leinster team whose second string has often been too good for Munster in recent league meetings, the stakes are heightened.

What will be in Munster’s gift is the knowledge they will play last of their rivals on Saturday evening, their 7:15pm kick-off allowing them the luxury of knowing exactly what will be required.

Only one game, the 6:30pm Scottish derby between Edinburgh, in eighth, and Glasgow Warriors in seventh could possibly impact them though neither side can overtake them in the table.

But regardless, what is clearly manna from heaven for the organisers in terms of last-day drama does not need to interfere with Munster’s focus and the head coach will not clutter players’ heads with unnecessary information that could send minds straying off task.

“From a spectator point of view, from an event point of view, it’s certainly nice to pull it up over the weekend,” van Graan said yesterday. “From our point of view, we discussed it on Monday, our strategy won’t change. It’s the last round of the league.

“Every game we play to win. We have to go down to Dublin and put in a performance and be good enough to get a win. In terms of being guaranteed a home quarter-final if we win the game, we’ll have a home quarter-final. That’s the only focus for us, in terms of four tries and in terms of losing bonus points, that’s not in our thinking.

“If we need to adjust in-game like in every game, we’ll do it. That’s not part of our thinking. We’ll treat it like every week, it’s week 48 in our season and we’re going to approach it the same way we approached the previous 47.”

Munster’s recent record against Leinster does not bode well, their only victory since their last home win in the PRO14 in December 2018 coming in April 2021 in the opening mini-league round of the Rainbow Cup at the RDS when Leo Cullen fielded a weakened side in the week between European quarter- and semi-finals.

Their only meeting to date this season saw Leinster run out comfortable 34-17 winners at Thomond Park on April 2 and they have shown no signs of dropping their high standards since, most recently putting 40 points on Toulouse in the Champions Cup semi-final last Saturday.

Yet Munster are in the “good place” van Graan described yesterday in terms of morale and momentum having turned a corner since that backward step at home to their arch rivals.

They knocked Exeter Chiefs out of Europe over two legs, then clocked up URC wins at Ulster and home to Cardiff before taking Toulouse to the wire in the Champions Cup quarters last time out. They lost in the cruelest manner by way of a penalty-kick shootout defeat after 100 minutes of rugby had failed to separate van Graan’s side from the 2021 French and European double winners.

“Firstly we’ve had some continuity,” the Munster boss said of the post-Leinster uptick. “We’ve had multiple games now together as a squad. You also learn. I think we’ve made one or two adjustments specifically after that game.

“We’ve had some momentum. We had the away loss to Exeter which was half time in that game, potentially our best performance of the season against Exeter at home and going to Ulster and onto Toulouse game which was pretty gutting that we didn’t move forward but in terms of momentum, obviously there is growth for us in each part of the game, but we feel we play pretty good rugby at this stage.”