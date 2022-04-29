Johann van Graan delighted with the impact of Munster's bench

Johann van Graan praised Munster’s “impact players” after a five-try display in Cork delivered a bonus-point 42-21 victory over Cardiff that has confirmed their place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

Two tries apiece from man of the match Mike Haley and replacement scrum-half Craig Casey either side of a try for starting lock Thomas Ahern delivered maximum points from this penultimate round of the regular season for Munster, who jumped from fourth in the URC table to second ahead of their rivals’ Saturday matches.

Yet Munster’s defence had been asked plenty of questions as the visitors scored twice in the first quarter but head coach van Graan saw the positives from both sides of that coin as Munster turn their attention towards next Saturday’s European quarter-final against Toulouse in Dublin and a final URC league game at Leinster that will follow.

“I thought it was an excellent game of rugby, perfect conditions. I spoke to Dai (Young, Cardiff’s director of rugby) after, Cardiff put us under pressure and we responded well. It was a bit of ding-dong at the start of the game, and at half time we said our impact players needed to make a real difference and they did.

“Once we scored the fourth try there was some daylight. We needed to defend right to the end, though. I'm really happy about the performance really happy with the five points, but there are some things to work on in terms of what some teams might do to us. But the real positive is we've qualified for a URC quarter-final.”

Munster still have a home URC quarter-final in their sights but although they jumped from fourth to second place in the overall table ahead of their rivals’ games on Saturday, their fate for the knockout rounds is far from certain.

Yet van Graan was merely grateful to have an extra day’s preparation ahead of next Saturday’s trip to Aviva Stadium and a Champions Cup clash with the defending champions Toulouse.

“It's worked out really well for us the fact that we've the extra day,” the Munster boss said. “We've played so many big games over the last few weeks that every extra rest day you can have we will use.

“We'll take the two days to recover and start a full week on Monday, what a week to look forward to.”

Munster have several injury issues to resolve with Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway and John Hodnett still on the treatment list while wing Simon Zebo limped out in the second half of the Cardiff win and was later seen with an ice pack strapped to his left knee.

“I haven't spoken to him,” van Graan said of Zebo. “I haven't got the medical feedback yet. We'll go through our normal routine, but the fact he was walking is good. I'm sure we'll get the feedback soon.”