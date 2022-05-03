Johann van Graan 'banking on' Munster fans making a difference

Johann van Graan says Munster are embracing the “massive challenge” of facing European champions Toulouse in Dublin this Saturday and the head coach believes his side is better equipped for it than when the teams last met 13 months ago.

Toulouse visited an empty Thomond Park at the Round of 16 stage of last season’s Heineken Champions Cup and powered home in the final phases of the game to win 40-33 on the way to lifting the trophy for a record fifth time.

And despite patchy league form in defence of their French Top 14 crown this season, van Graan is under no illusions about the prospect of a European heavyweight coming to Aviva Stadium having knocked out Ulster in Belfast only a month ago.

“It's a massive challenge for us,” the Munster boss said. “You play the reigning Champions Cup champions, the French Top 14 champions, they've got 10 guys in that Six Nations (Grand Slam-winning) team, (Antoine) Dupont has been the player of the Six Nations, and then if you look back in history Toulouse have won their last four games against Irish opposition in Ireland.

“That tells you the task ahead. That's something we're embracing and looking forward to. It's our 10th successive game, and we worked for this one, and we're really looking forward to it on Saturday afternoon.”

The South African added: “They've got a lot of power and weight and height in the forwards pack, with a proper set-piece. Nine and 10 are world class, and then their broken-field attack, you can never switch off.

“They're a championship side, so our focus has mostly been on ourselves. They have so many threats that you do your preparation, but we want to keep improving on our side. We feel we've been playing some good rugby the last number of weeks, so the focus will be on ourselves. It's a massive challenge ahead.”

After three wins in a row, starting with a second-leg Round of 16 victory over Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park, then United Rugby Championship successes at Ulster and last Friday in Cork over Cardiff, Munster can take genuine momentum into Saturday’s game and the head coach pinpointed the areas he feels his side have improved since their last meeting with Toulouse in April 2021.

“We've good continuity in our team, we've been together now for a number of games after the Six Nations, so some good continuity in our team. We're another year together, and from a development point of view, a lot of guys have a lot of experience, and gained a lot of experience.

“It's the second time in a year we'll play Toulouse, and a lot of guys have got more experience in our journey as a group. We'd like to believe we're in a better spot a year on but every game is different. It's a new challenge, a new venue, different teams, new referee (England’s Luke Pearce) and it'll certainly be a challenge on Saturday afternoon.

“The only thing we can do is focus on ourselves and look at what we need to do. We need to make sure we have our defence spot-on, make sure that we keep the ball in hand when we have it, and then the broken field will be huge.

“Then we have to adapt to the referee; those power battles are huge in both teams in the 22, so what you do in the middle of the pitch with your discipline will be big, big points in the game.”

With 31,000 tickets already sold, Munster supporters have made light of the fact Thomond Park will be unavailable this weekend and that they have to decamp to Dublin to face the French side. That was a point picked up on by van Graan when he faced the media on Tuesday.

“One other big difference this year is we have our 16th man, we have the red army travelling to Dublin. It's already the second highest attendance for a Munster quarter-final in our history. We are banking on our 16th man to make a massive difference on Saturday in Dublin.”