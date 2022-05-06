James Ryan returns for Leinster's quarter-final trip to Leicester

Leinster’s hopes of pushing on towards a fifth European Cup title have been boosted by the return of James Ryan for Saturday’s quarter-final clash with Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Ireland second row has only played three times for the province this season, the last of those games coming in October against the Scarlets in the URC, and he hasn’t played any rugby since suffering a head injury in Twickenham in mid-March.

That was early on in the England-Ireland Six Nations game when a high tackle from Charlie Ewels confined him to the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and, in the longer term, to an extended period away from the game.

Ryan has suffered a series of head injuries in recent times and Leinster’s determination to take his return slowly but surely was emphasised by head coach Leo Cullen who said that he could well have featured in the previous round of 16 tie.

“James is such a key guy for us over the last number of years, for Leinster and Ireland,” he explained on Friday morning. “It's good to see him back, he's come through everything. We could have pushed him for those Connacht games earlier but he's been working away, training for the last four or five weeks, so he should be good to go. We're excited to see him back out there.”

Ryan, who comes in for Josh Murphy, is the only change to the XV from the one which destroyed Connacht in that second leg at the Aviva Stadium three weekends ago, although there are further tweaks on the bench. Cian Healy replaces Ed Byrne in the replacements roster, Joe McCarthy is in for Devin Toner and poised to make his European debut, while Tommy O’Brien wears No.23 instead of Ciaran Frawley.

Andrew Porter is the only member of this starting side who travelled to South Africa recently. He returned home after featuring in the first tour game against the Sharks. Tommy O’Brien, Rhys Ruddock and Michael Ala’alatoa also made that trip and saw game time. Cullen has named a team boasting 13 Ireland internationals plus, in Ala’alatoa, an Australian-born Samoa Test player. Leinster will also have five men with Ireland Test experience to come off the bench.

“We've got a group who have worked hard all year to get themselves into this situation,” said the boss man. “Selection has been tough this week because a lot of good players have missed out as well, but that's what you need if you want to be successful in the two competitions that we're in. The top English and French teams are no different.

Meanwhile Steve Borthwick has made just one change to the side that whacked Bristol Bears 56-26 on their home patch last weekend with Ollie Chessum coming into the second row. They are fully locked and loaded.

Thirteen of their matchday squad have England caps to their name while another quartet brings to bear Test experience with Argentina, Fiji and South Africa. Ellis Genge will again captain the side.

LEICESTER TIGERS: F Steward; C Ashton, M Moroni, G Porter, H Potter; G Ford, B Youngs; E Genge, J Montoya, D Cole; O Chessum, C Green; H Liebenberg, T Reffell, J Wiese.

Replacements: N Dolly, J Whitcombe, J Heyes, H Wells, G Martin, R Wigglesworth, F Burns, N Nadolo.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, K Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J McCarthy, R Ruddock, L McGrath, R Byrne, T O’Brien.