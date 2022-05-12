IRFU announce mouth-watering schedule for Autumn Nations Series 

The IRFU have announced Ireland's opponents for this year's Autumn Nations Series, with a clash against world champions South Africa the pick of the fixtures.
Andy Farrell's squad will open their series against Rassie Erasmus' Springboks, in what will be the sole meeting of the sides before they go head-to-head in the group stages of the Rugby World Cup next year.
Ireland will face Fiji in their second fixture of the series — who they were due to face in summer 2021 but the match fell foul to the Covid pandemic.
The Fiji clash will take place on Saturday, November 12 (Kick-off 1pm), before the Irish go head-to-head with Australia in an exciting Aviva Stadium clash on Saturday, November 19 (Kick-off 8pm).
The last fixture between Ireland and the Wallabies was back in 2018 as Ireland clinched the three-Test series with a 20-16 victory in Sydney. 2016 is the last time Australia were in Dublin as Ireland held on to record a 27-24 victory.
Tickets for the Autumn Nations Series will go on sale in July following the normal distribution to rugby clubs.
Members of the Irish Rugby Supporters Club will have a priority window ahead of any general sale.
All three matches will be played at the Aviva Stadium.
- IRELAND v South Africa Saturday, November 5, KO 5.30pm
- IRELAND v Fiji Saturday, November 12, KO 1.00pm
- IRELAND v Australia Saturday, November 19, KO 8.00pm.