How they rated: Munster could not have asked more of their leader Peter O'Mahony

15. Mike Haley: 7 Busy afternoon for a player having a great season. Was sharp to support Chris Farrell’s break four minutes after the restart to get in for their third try. Carried more than any other player on the field with 72 metres.

14. Keith Earls: 6 Crossed for his 23rd Champions Cup try and his 62nd for Munster but, once again, not enough ball went wide for serious impact. Was solid in defence. His opposite number Lebel went off the wing to get through for his scores.

13. Chris Farrell: 7 Solid outing, a lot of go-forward ball and broke superbly for Haley to score after the break, but more was needed, especially when they briefly had the extra man. Hit seven tackles but missed three and was busy throughout.

12. Damian de Allende: 7 Defensively strong with 11 tackles but a few poor kicking executions. Carried well in the build-up to Keith Earls’ try before the break. Disappointing end to his last Champions Cup game for Munster before he departs in the summer.

11. Simon Zebo: 6 Struggled with cramp from the 65th minute but battled on with the bench already emptied. Carried 33 metres, saw little offensive ball and was neatly stepped by Matthis Lebel for the third Toulouse try.

10. Joey Carbery: 7 Went into the contest with an 80% kicking record but the two penalty misses from within range proved costly. Knocked on when intercepting a deliberate Toulouse lineout overthrow which might have yielded a try from distance. Went to full-back when Ben Healy came on. Landed his first kick from the left in the shootout but never got to take his second.

9. Conor Murray: 7 Hauled ashore on the hour but came back on as a late blood sub for Zebo and that got him back in play for the shootout. Box-kicks were adequate, will come under increased pressure from Craig Casey.

1.Josh Wycherley: 6 Showed great hands in the build-up to Earls’ try but was in trouble in the scrum. Stuck gamely to the task and recovered well and can learn a lot from an outing such as this. Could thrive in the Rowntree era.

2. Niall Scannell: 7 Nailed his throws but the front row shortcomings left Munster with ground to make up in the opening half. Got his tackles in open play and carried well but needed a bigger impact.

3. Stephen Archer: 6 Dug in and tried to use all his experience to rescue a troubled scrum, but this was a tough outing against the powerful Toulouse front row. Stuck it out for 50 minutes before being replaced by John Ryan.

4. Jean Kleyn: 6 Played a big role in the move which led to the opening try but struggled for serious impact against a superior Toulouse second row. Was solid in a good Munster lineout but the scrum struggled for most of the opening half.

5. Fineen Wycherley: 6 Hit ten tackles and missed just one and will continue to build on this season, but the Toulouse locks set out the template for impact. Battled away for 71 minutes before giving way to Thomas Ahern.

6. Peter O'Mahony: 9 Another outstanding Champions Cup performance from the captain. Led from the front in the turnover haul and made his usual impact in the lineout. His loss through injury after 64 minutes was a huge blow but Munster could not have asked more of their leader.

7. Alex Kendellen: 8 The first of many huge Champions Cup knockout games for the 21-year old Cork man, who crowned a superb display with the opening try and who looks set to keep on improving. A summer trip to New Zealand would be a deserved reward for this great prospect.

8. Jack O'Donoghue: 8 Gave his heart and soul to it. Took over the leadership from O’Mahony and was in Dupont’s face all day. Carried well and mopped up on the turf. Was instrumental in the creation of the opening try and was top tackler with 16.

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron: 7 Missed first throw but regained his composure.

17. Jeremy Loughman:7 Big impact in the scrum when he came on.

18. John Ryan: 7 Steadied the Munster scrum and hit a huge turnover close to their line on Cyril Baille six minutes from time.

19. Jason Jenkins: 7 Executed a textbook strip a couple of metres from his own line when Toulouse seemed poised to go over.

20. Thomas Ahern: 7 Snatched a Toulouse lineout after a penalty to the corner four minutes into extra-time.

21. Craig Casey: 7 Drafted on hour, added the usual energy and zip.

22. Ben Healy: 6 Tough outing but could have the hero. Two missed drop goals and a penalty from 56 metres in the 80th minute and then missed both kicks in the shootout having been handed the tougher penalties from the right.

23. Jack Daly: 6 Made his European debut and will look to build on it for the remainder of this season and into the Rowntree reign.

TOULOUSE

15. Thomas Ramos: 8 Nailed all his kicks, ran superbly from deep and kept Munster guessing all the time. Solid in defence and never panicked. Was the top carrier for Toulouse at 55 metres.

14. Dimitri Delibes: 6 The sevens player carried 35 metres but didn’t unduly trouble the Munster defence, even after making a couple of clean breaks before he was replaced just after half-time.

13. Pierre Fouyssac: 6 Carried 50 metres but coughed up the penalty to Chris Farrell which saw Munster extend the lead to ten points 23 minutes from the end of regular time, and it looked like it would be a costly mistake.

12. Pita Ahki: 7 The former Connacht player produced another rock solid display. Drove forward well, hit his tackles and did little wrong over the 80 minutes. Hard to believe he got so little game-time under Kieran Keane at the Sportsground.

11. Matthis Lebel: 8 The Toulouse native who came off those superb French U20 teams of 2018 and ’19 did some damage to Munster’s hopes. He came off the left wing to score on the right for both his tries.

10. Romain Ntamack: 8 Cool as a breeze, got in for their first try and dictated play around the field. An accomplished kicker who plays second fiddle to Ramos, he nailed his penalty in the shootout and didn’t have to take his final kick.

9. Antoine Dupont: 7 Will have plenty of imprints of O’Mahony and O’Donoghue on his face but still made a telling contribution. Was the only player to score twice in the shootout. Ran his team with the usual high level of confidence.

1. Rodrigue Neti: 7 The New Caledonian native might not have made a huge impact in the loose but knows how to scrum and helped give Toulouse a big advantage there, especially in the opening half.

2. Julien Marchand: 7 It was a huge boost to Toulouse to get their captain back from injury and he led from the front in another solid display in the set-piece and the loose.

3. Dorian Aldegheri: 7 Big, solid display from the 28-year old who helped the French get on top in the scrum early on, but wasn’t as effective in broken play.

4. Rory Arnold: 7 Was lucky not to get a red card for the 51st minute hit on Zebo. Didn’t have his brother with him this time but the Australian is a huge player for Toulouse and he made a big impact.

5. Emmanuel Meafou: 8 A giant, the Australian native used all of his 6’8” and 23-stone frame to inflict damage all over the place and the performance of the 23-year old was a key factor in their victory.

6. Rynhardt Elstadt: 6 The South African has had bigger days for Toulouse but was still solid before being replaced just after half-time.

7. Thibaud Flament: 6 Another 6’8” forward, who once played out-half for Loughborough College’s fifth side before emerging to be an international flanker, made a solid impact before making way just past the hour.

8. Francois Cros : 7 The French international was rock solid throughout and anchored an impressive scrum. Nine carries and 11 tackles amounted to a good day at the office for a player who was very effective around the fringes.

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka: 6 Solid display after coming on just after the break.

17. Cyril Baille: 7 The experienced French loosehead was full of energy after coming on and made a big impact.

18. David Ainu'u: 7 The USA international won the scrum penalty which led to the equaliser four minutes from time after making a big impression when he came on.

19. Joe Tekori: 6 He’s 38 and can still make an impact.

20. Selevasio Tolofua: 7 Busy cameo for the 24-year old, who carried 21 metres and threw off seven passes.

21. Anthony Jelonch: 6 The French flanker is just typical of the quality Toulouse can spring from the bench and the 25-year old didn’t disappoint.

22. Baptiste Germain: 6 Guilty of a bad knock-on after 79 minutes after a turnover, which led to a scrum to Munster but they weren’t able to capitalize on the rare error.

23. Maxime Médard: 6 The 35-year old French international is retiring in the summer but his experience could yet land him a fourth Champions Cup medal to go with the five Top 14 medals after playing all his professional career with Toulouse.