How Leicester helped to shape Leo Cullen (and perhaps, Leinster)

When Leo Cullen and Shane Jennings upped sticks and went to Leicester Tigers for a couple of years in the early part of this century it opened their eyes to a new rugby world.

It was while they were playing together at Welford Road that another Dubliner, Geordan Murphy, reckons that they developed a steelier edge to their game than anything they had previously encountered in their earlier days at Leinster.

Cullen takes his Leinster side back to his old stamping ground in the Midlands today for a season defining Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final for both clubs.

One one stand stands the team who are top of the Premiership against a powerhouse who currently head the table in the URC.

Murphy, who spent his whole career with the Tigers, 16 years as a player and four as a coach and director of rugby, saw them both change and evolve during their time in England. Just how much they both took on board became perfectly evident to Murphy when he captained Leicester against Leinster in the 2009 Heineken Cup final at Murrayfield - and lost!

“I first met Leo as part of the Ireland U19 team way back in 1997. Since then we’ve played with and against each other down the years and I’m a great admirer of his,” said Murphy.

“The fact Leo, along with Shane, broke out of the Dublin rugby environment and came to Leicester enabled them both to benefit from a different view. When they joined us we hadn’t won anything for a couple of seasons.

“Part of the DNA of the Leicester club was, and still is, about winning trophies. They had won one Celtic Rugby title before joining Tigers and then helped us to win the Anglo-Welsh Cup, the Premiership and reach a Heineken Cup final.

“When they went back to Leinster I’m sure some of the Tigers mentality had rubbed off on them. Some of our training sessions were harder than games at the weekend and the emphasis on the forwards winning matches was huge.

“I think that gave them a steely edge they hadn’t had before and it was something we talked about after they had beaten us in the 2009 European final. Leo would have been in a group of front five forwards that was hugely competitive.

“When you’ve got players like Martin Castrogiovani, Marcos Ayerza, Julian White, George Chuter and Ben Kay throwing their weight around in training it always got interesting. The need for strength in depth in key areas was very much a part of the Leicester way and it was always about the forwards first.”

Strength in depth is certainly something the Leinster side has developed under Cullen in recent years. The academy produces the talent and there are probably three teams at the club that could rival many teams in the URC.

“You have to admire the great job Leo has done at Leinster and the coaching team is doing a wonderful job in bringing players through. That was always the way at Leicester during my time at the club,” added Murphy.

“He’s developed real strength in depth and the Irish Schools system has helped in that process. So many schools run their rugby programmes on a professional basis and have some great coaches.”

With a former England head coach, Stuart Lancaster, and British & Irish Lions forwards coach, Robin McBryde, in his backroom team, Cullen has assembled a great coaching unit.

He became the first person to captain (2009, 2011, 2012) and coach (2018) a winning Heineken Champions Cup team, but the gap between wins is growing.

“When you’ve been so successful in your domestic league you look to Europe as the next proving ground. Leinster have a great history in the tournament, but lost out to Saracens in the 2019 final, were quarter-finalists a year later and semi-finalists last season,” said Murphy.

“I’m sure Leo is disappointed Leinster haven’t been able to win the Champions Cup since 2018 and he won’t want to miss out again this season. He is an honest bloke and a decent human being.

“The big old ‘Polar Bear’ can be quite deep, but he has a good sense of humour. His side will be up against it at Welford Road in what will be the biggest rugby day at the ground for some time.

“It is going to be a different environment to the one the Leinster players are used to, especially with a 5.30pm kick-off and a French referee. The crowd are on top of you, the pitch is a bit narrower, and Tigers have won three of the four games played between the two teams in Leicester.

“I’m hoping to get along to the game and maybe I’ll be able to catch up with Leo afterwards. The way Steve Borthwick’s side has developed this season hasn’t surprised me because there are a lot of players in his team that I signed four years ago when I was working there.

“They’ve matured into very fine players and they’ve built up confidence along the way. I predicted they would be a top four team in the Premiership this season and I always knew it was going to be a different Leicester team than in recent years.” Just how different and how capable we will find out today.