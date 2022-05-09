Heroes and heartbreak: Magnificent Munster carried off on their shields

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final

Munster 24

Toulouse 24

(after extra time)

Toulouse win 4-2 on penalty kick contest

Rarely can the pain of defeat have been so visibly etched on the face of a coach as it was on Johann van Graan in the aftermath of Munster’s heartbreaking European exit.

The record books will show yet another knockout defeat for his side, the eighth in 11 games of win or go home since the head coach succeeded director of rugby Rassie Erasmus in the autumn of 2017.

Some were emphatic losses to bigger, slicker, more powerful sides. Others were by narrow margins and one or two were those irritating defeats that leave coaches and players full of regrets.

Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final elimination at the hands of Toulouse, though was something very different, in terms of context and emotional reaction. And van Graan’s face on the Aviva Stadium pitch following an agonising outcome and then his Herculean attempts afterwards to stay composed when discussing the events of a remarkable day’s rugby left little to the imagination at the gut-wrenching turmoil the outcome was having on him.

“That’s as good as we’ve played in the last few years,” van Graan said. “You’ve just got to be on the side of the pitch to see how big that Toulouse side is. They’ve got world-class players all across the pitch. In terms of the 23 Munster men that played today, they were incredible. Whether it was their 247th game or their first game they gave it all they’ve got… but from a performance point of view that’s all a coach can ask for, that level of performance.

“I think some of the semi-finals we’ve been in before, we haven’t played for the full 80. Today we played for the full 100 and all credit to the team.” Both the occasion, his side’s performance and the devastatingly insufficient means of separating these two teams had contributed to the effect. Munster had been followed to Dublin by the vast majority of the 40,476 crowd that turned Ireland’s home into an ocean of red and volume dial up to 11 before kick-off as Peter O’Mahony led his side on their traditional post-warm-up half-lap run back to the dressing rooms.

The fever pitch of the atmosphere continued into the game of first 80, and ultimately 100 pulsating minutes as Munster and Toulouse went toe-to-toe and try for try just as they had done at Thomond Park 13 months ago at the Round of 16 stage but this time van Graan’s men did not buckle.

It was a riveting contest of ebb and flow. Alex Kendellen’s try opened the scoring, Toulouse hit back through Romain Ntamack and Matthis Lebel before Keith Earls levelled just before half-time. It set the stage for an epic second half, which saw Mike Haley’s try and Joey Carbery’s conversion and later penalty open a 10-point lead only for Lebel to strike again with the excellent Thomas Ramos matching Carbery’s tally to send the game into a tense, scoreless extra-time and then the dreaded shootout. Antoine Dupont, Ramos and Ntamack were nerveless in the first round of kicks from the 22-metre line, as was Murray from the middle of the pitch but Healy’s kick from the cross in the pitch markings, 15 metres in from the right just faded across the face of the uprights and Munster were on the back foot. Carbery made his from the left but Murray’s subsequent miss from the 10m line piled the pressure on and that intensified when Dupont, that master of many talents added goal-kicking to his resume, coolly converting from the same spot. Back to Healy from the right and a miss that meant it would be Toulouse into the semi-finals. Horrible.

There had been so much to admire about Munster’s performance, from the clever lineout move on eight minutes that threw Toulouse off balance as they prepared for the predictable maul that led to Kendellen’s opening try, to the attacking intent that had seemed barely achievable based on some pretty unambitious displays over the winter that saw Earls and Haley finish excellent team plays. And then there was the dog, epitomised by man of the match Peter O’Mahony, whose four turnovers from a team total of 21 kept Toulouse at bay when he was clearly struggling through a shoulder injury. But not just the captain, his back-row partners Kendellen and No.8 Jack O’Donoghue were also superb as was the impact from young and old off the bench, tighthead veteran John Ryan, European debutant Jack Daly and Craig Casey and Thomas Ahern all making instant impressions late on.

There were areas for concern, of course, a scrum battle dominated by Toulouse, a number of questionable attacking decisions to kick rather than keep ball in hand, and the goal-kicking execution – two missed penalties from Carbery in regulation may have avoided the need for that rotten shootout. Still, it was no wonder van Graan was emotional.

"If ever there's a day to sum up Munster rugby, it's today,” he had said. “A community of 40,000 people travelling. It was certainly one of the best rugby games I've been involved with.”

His time in Munster is coming to an end having decided his future lies in England next season with Bath but days like Saturday must surely have the South African wondering whether anything can possibly rival it.

MUNSTER: M Haley (B Healy, 72); K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Zebo (C Murray, 97 -HIA); J Carbery, C Murray (C Casey, 59); J Wycherley (J Loughman, 54), N Scannell (D Barron, 54), S Archer (J Ryan, 51); J Kleyn (J Jenkins, 59), F Wycherley (T Ahern, 71); P O’Mahony – captain (J Daly, 64), A Kendellen, J O’Donoghue.

TOULOUSE: T Ramos; D Delibes (M Médard, 47, P Fouyssac, 72), P Fouyssac (B Germain, 64), P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont; R Neti (C Baille, 46), J Marchand – captain (P Mauvaka, 46), D Aldegheri (D Ainu'u, 51); Rory Arnold, E Meafou (S Tolofua, 63); R Elstadt (A Jelonch, 46), T Flament (J Tekori, 63), F Cros.

Yellow card: R Arnold 50-60 Referee: Luke Pearce (England)