Friday night slot for Ulster v Munster

Details of the URC quarter-finals were confirmed today.
Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 13:39
Colm O’Connor

Ulster will host Munster in the first of the URC quarter-finals on Friday, June 3rd

The interpro clash at Kingspan Stadium will kick off at 7.35pm and will be broadcast live by TG4 and Premier Sport.

The three remaining quarter-finals are fixed for Saturday, June 4th.

First up in the clash of the Vodacom Bulls and the Cell C Sharks in Pretoria at 12.45pm Irish time. That will be followed by Leinster’s home tie at the RDS Arena against Glasgow (3.15pm, RTE) while Edinburgh must travel to Cape Town to face the DHL Stormers at 6pm.

The URC confirmed the timings of each game have allowed for the possibility of extra-time and a place-kicking competition. 

Friday, June 3 Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm; Saturday, June 4: Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks, Loftus Versfeld, 12.45pm; Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, The RDS, 3.15pm; DHL Stormers v Edinburgh, Newlands Stadium, 6pm.

