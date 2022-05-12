Former Munster prop James Cronin pens Leicester Tigers deal

Leicester Tigers have announced the signing of Former Munster and Ireland prop James Cronin.

The Cork man makes the move to Leicester after spending time in France with Biarritz Olympique.

Cronin made more than 140 appearances for Munster in Pro12, Pro14 and European Champions Cup competitions before moving to France to join Biarritz ahead of the current campaign.

Discussing the move to Tigers, Cronin said: “You can see that Leicester Tigers is a club on the up, led by a world-class coach in Steve Borthwick, and I want to push myself in an environment like that which he has created.

“To be a part of what is being built at the club is a massive driver for me.

“I see myself as a hard-working, confrontational player and, in the chats I have had with Steve, he wants to see those traits from me.

“I hope that with my performances I can earn the respect of the Leicester Tigers fans.”

Speaking on the addition of Cronin, Leicester Tigers Head Coach Steve Borthwick said: “James is a physical, determined player who has shown his ability in some of the toughest rugby environments in the game.

“He has experience at domestic and international level, which will add to the leadership within our group as well as being of great benefit to the development of the younger players in our front-row ranks.

“We are delighted that James will be joining Leicester Tigers next season.”

Cronin is one of a raft of new signings announced by Tigers today, with Jimmy Gopperth and London Irish pair Phil Cokanasiga and Olly Cracknell, joining the Welford Road outfit.

The Premiership leaders have also tied Chris Ashton and Richard Wilgglesworth to new deals.