Form sides La Rochelle & Racing 92 go to battle in maiden European bout

Racing 92 will play French rivals, La Rochelle, for the first in the Champions Cup when they clash in the semi-final at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday.

Both sides have been in fine form, with Racing 92 winning each of their last six across domestic and European competition, while Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side have won five of their last six, only losing to Toulouse in the Top 14.