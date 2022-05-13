Form sides La Rochelle & Racing 92 go to battle in maiden European bout

Racing 92 will play French rivals, La Rochelle, for the first in the Champions Cup when they clash in the semi-final at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday.
Both sides have been in fine form, with Racing 92 winning each of their last six across domestic and European competition, while Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side have won five of their last six, only losing to Toulouse in the Top 14.
The only change to the Racing backline is the inclusion of Virimi Vakatawa at thirteen, Gael Fickou moving to inside centre. Vakatawa replaces Henry Chavancy, who drops to the bench for the clash. Finn Russell continues at fly-half, where he is partnered by Anthony Le Garrec.
Trevor Nyakane, Teddy Baubigny, and Guram Gogichashvili form a brand new front-row with last week's starters relegated to a place among the replacements.
O'Gara's side are unchanged from their quarter-final victory against Top 14 leaders Montpellier.
His side boasts an impressive back-line with the likes of Dillyn Leyds, Jonathan Danty and Raymond Rhule likely to feature heavily if La Rochelle are to get past a resolute Racing defence, led by the aforementioned Fickou.
Speaking ahead of the game, La Rochelle and France no. 8, Gregory Alldritt said his side are ready to avenge last year's final defeat to Toulouse.
“Last year we missed out and we still have a bitter taste in our mouths. We want to get rid of it, so we are more motivated than ever. There are great players who have left us, like Keke (Kevin Gourdon, forced to quit during the season), Victor (Vito), and Jérémy Sinzelle, who is going to leave. We want to end on a high note for these guys.”
M Spring, T Thomas, V Vakatawa, G Fickou, J Imhoff, F Russell, N Le Garrec; G Gogichashvili, T Baubigny, T Nyakane, B Le Roux, A Bresler, W Lauret, I Diallo, Y Tanga.
C Chat, E Ben Arous, C Gomes Sa, B Pesenti, B Palu, M Machenaud, A Gibert, H Chavancy.
D Leyds, J Favre, J Sinzelle, J Danty, R Rhule, I West, T Kerr-Barlow; D Priso, P Bourgarit, U Atonio, T Lavault, R Picquette, W Liebenberg, V Vito, G Alldritt.
F Bosch, R Wardi, J Sclavi, R Sazy, M Haddad, A Retiere, L Botia, P Popelin.