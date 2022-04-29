Double jobbing O’Connor hopes to end season on a high

MUINTEOIR Hannah O’Connor was back at the top of her class in Scoil Mhuire, an all-girls primary, in Lucan on Monday morning, hiding the scars of battle as usual.

After spending the previous afternoon toiling tirelessly in the Irish pump-room against England the bruises and lactic acid must have been screaming.

But the Irish number eight makes a point of never letting her pupils see inside her pain locker.

“I teach sixth class. They’re 11 and 12-year olds, not quite into the gory details, so I try to cover up them up and not scare them,” she chuckles. “You’d be sore enough, but you just get on to the next job, both in rugby and work.

The problem, of course, is that those things, unlike many of Ireland’s opponents, still remain separate.

All England’s pros had to do last Monday was concentrate on recovery while O’Connor and company went straight back to work and squeezed the ice baths, massage guns and foam rolling in afterwards. She had the compression gear on before they even boarded the plane home and slept in it.

“We got back on Sunday about 8 and I got the washing kick-started or else it would have been left for a long time, “ she grins. “Then I was back into work on Monday and Tuesday.”

The team assembled at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Abbotstown on Wednesday morning to depart to Belfast and prepare for tomorrow’s last TikTok Six Nations game against Scotland (8pm). O’Connor reckons she’s luckier than most.

Her appreciative school arranges cover, through existing staff, while she’s on international duty so she doesn’t have to pay a substitute teacher. She clearly loves her job, explaining that she had her pupils well prepped before leaving. “I got them realising I’d be abandoning them again but reassuring them that this is the last time I’ll be missing them.”

Speculation accelerated this week that the IRFU will produce professional XVs contracts soon (possibly even in time for next season) but, right now, she hasn’t time for that distraction.

“It's not really our focus. You’re in a bubble, concentrating on the next opposition. It’s genuinely not something that comes up as a topic of conversation,” she insists. “The support that we’ve had on social media so far has been overwhelming and brilliant to see.

“The IRFU are working behind the scenes at the various aspects of getting all the ducks in-a-row so we kinda leave that in their hands and try to sort things out on the pitch."

Tomorrow night’s clash offers Ireland not only a chance to finish a bruising campaign on a high but for serious revenge.

Scotland thieved the last ticket to this year’s World Cup right out of their back pocket in Parma last September and, even back in Galway, where she was nursing a post-surgery finger, O’Connor felt the reverberations.

“Like lots of people I watched it on a live stream. It was obviously incredibly disappointing, whether you were the girls living it on the pitch or watching it. It’s great to be able to have another chance now to go up against the same opposition. That will be in our minds. You do all your reviews and previews and know that was the last time you played them."